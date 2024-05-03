More ways to search on the AppStore





The official Google app offers a variety of search options. Use your camera to find the person who painted that artwork, translate the menu on your trip, find out what kind of fluffy dog ​​that is, shop for anything in sight, or solve your homework. You can Oh, and you can also search for songs by humming.

Feature highlights: Use the camera to identify colorful butterflies, spiky plants, or other objects of interest. Translate road signs, menus, and any other word you can point your camera at in over 100 languages. Do you have a favorite? Use your camera to find out where you can buy it. Refine your camera search by adding words, like I want those shoes but they're blue, or I want to know how to fix a broken bit on my bike. Even if you forget, please search by singing. lyrics. Just hum into the Google app and find out what it is. Please use your camera to help with homework. Learn how to solve problems in math, chemistry, biology, and physics with step-by-step guides and videos.

Get personalized updates with Discover: Stay up to date on the topics that interest you. Start your morning with the weather and top news. Get real-time updates on sports, movies, and events. Find out instantly when your favorite artists release new albums. Stories about interests and hobbies. Follow interesting topics directly from your search results.

Search safely and securely: All searches in Google apps are protected by encrypting the connection between your device and Google. Privacy controls are easy to find and use. Tap your profile photo to access the menu and delete recent search history from your account with one click. Search proactively filters web spam to ensure safe, high-quality results.

More ways to access Google: Google Search Widget Search from your home screen or lock screen with the new Google widget. Choosing between the two widgets gives you a quick search bar in both sizes, and a shortcut to choose how to search with Lens, Voice, or Incognito mode in the medium widget.

To learn more about what you can do with Google apps, visit http://www.google.com/search/about.

Privacy Policy: https://www.google.com/policies/privacy

Your feedback helps us create products you'll love. Participate in our user survey here: https://goo.gl/kKQn99

