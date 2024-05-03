Regulatory Reasoning: Q&A with Global Technology Group Clifford Chance





Home Technology Reasoning with Regulation in Mind: Q&A with Global Technology Group Clifford Chance

Devika Kornbacher, co-chair of Clifford Chances Global Tech Group, speaks to Global Finance about technology regulation, litigation surrounding generative AI, and the global state of technology.

Global Finance: What is the state of case law regarding generative artificial intelligence (AI) and its derivatives? Authors run the largest generative AI engine for not having permission to use their content for training purposes A lawsuit is being filed against a company that does Where are we in the game?

Devika Kornbacher: The New York Times case is a seminal case that everyone is paying attention to. The charges and defense have been changed. Any basic model needs some training to be useful. This is just a fact. Train it in a small universe and that's all it gives you. If your goal is to have an accurate, rich, and smart generative AI, you'll need to train the AI ​​for everything, which raises intellectual property (IP), copyright, and compensation issues. . We have to fight this to find the rules.

These cases raise several important questions. For example, one side claims that they are not infringing copyright because they read the website, learn from it, and move on. The discussion then turned to fair use and not reading. The charges and defenses have changed before the fight even started, and there is not enough legal precedent to predict with certainty how this will play out.

GF: How does the lack of case law affect innovation in generative AI?

Cornbacker: That's our challenge. There are many regulations that are yet to be implemented, such as the EU AI law. Technological innovators are moving ahead and playing by their own rules. While some parts of the world have decided to stifle innovation through subpoenas, other parts of the world fear being left behind. China already has regulations, innovations, and plans. In other countries, a dissonance exists between case law, regulation, and innovation.

GF: Are there any countries that resemble the Wild West, with little regulation when it comes to innovation?

Kornbacher: Some would argue that the United States is the Wild West when it comes to innovation, but everyone is doing everything, but we have some kind of compulsion. Another area from a legislative perspective is China. While the rest of the world is still figuring out how to run races, China is showing more decisiveness in how they run races. China had regulations and rules in place that directed people to develop technology. Meanwhile, Europe, the US and the rest of Asia are still finding their balance.

GF: As companies develop technology, they try to understand how business and regulations differ when they cross borders. What are the key issues for companies in this sector?

Kornbacher: There's a fear that one company will look at what another company is doing and miss out on opportunities as they race to stay competitive. Concerns are paramount, especially when it comes to generative AI, as companies have been using AI as machine learning and analytics for some time. But in reality, most of them are in the same place. Many companies that talk publicly about their technology don't yet have a working version in production.

Once companies realize that their competitors are not far ahead, they need to adjust their risk management programs. In financial services, companies have global risk management teams that need to understand the risks of using AI from these regulations and who is responsible for managing the risks that the use of AI poses to their organizations. Regulations do not always clearly define who is responsible if something goes wrong: the user of the AI ​​tool or the provider of the AI ​​tool. Companies are also wondering how to talk about their corporate and governance frameworks, and whether they should take a principles-based approach to their companies or take detailed, step-by-step steps toward compliance. Masu.

GF: Is AI regulation worth it? Why not?

Kornbacher: From a regulatory perspective, we can't develop a global solution that dictates what the whole world needs to do because different governments do things differently.

The EU has always approached problems by drafting very comprehensive legislation and involving all member states. This is how regulation works. It is issued and promulgated from above, and people begin to design programs for it.

The United States does not have fast, comprehensive, or comprehensive regulations regarding AI. There are executive orders that provide direction to many government agencies, although they do not restrict every element. Current regulations are in use by many of these agencies, and others are enforcing against uses or developments of AI that are considered out of scope. It works for the US.

Now, let's go to a place where governments have been transitioning for years and may be able to pass legislation quickly. You need to consider both how quickly regulations can be passed and whether you have the resources to actually enforce them. Brazil quickly passed legislation on privacy protection, but it continued to be delayed because there was no one to enforce the law. Is there an urgent need for regulation in that region, or is there an urgent need to find a way to actually enforce something, or is there simply a need to leverage existing privacy laws to get more people to pay attention to AI? You need to think carefully about whether it is urgent to receive it. I don't think racing within the regulations is the right answer for anyone anywhere.

GF: What kind of global regulations can we expect in the future? What technological risks does this pose?

Kornbacher: The idea of ​​global regulation or some kind of treaty, I don't think that's going to happen anytime soon. There are global principles that are beginning to take shape around accountability, safety, and transparency that are being incorporated into local regulations and even local enforcement.

Technology is developed locally and in some respects used and consumed locally, making global regulation much more difficult. When it comes to technology risks, while technology knows no borders, risks vary by region. Global companies that develop products that use AI-enabled hardware and use developers and suppliers from countries on the banned list are at increased risk of an embargo. If a company does not use that supplier, it will be left behind because the technology is already mature. Economic risks are costing us the potential to capture billions of dollars of market share over the next decade. All these risks are bundled with technical risks.

GF: Over the past few years, merger activity has decreased significantly due to economics rather than regulation. But now the tables have turned, with technology regulations appearing to get in the way of some deals. How do you balance the need for regulation with the need for more trading activity?

Kornbacher: During the dot-com bubble, all these little startups were worth $1 billion and they were all going to change the world, but then the bubble burst. We moved from that world to technology consolidation, giant corporations, Big Tech.

Big Tech happens through merger activity. Instead of developing the technology in-house, they just buy it. We have experienced a world of technology integration and innovation, and then we have regulations that say companies are getting too big. Regulation can have an absolute impact on how integration and merger activities take place. I do think we're moving to a stage where Big Tech is becoming Big Tech, but it's no longer going to be easy to buy everything and it's going to be almost impossible to try to bring two Big Techs together. . There have been some large-scale breaches and misuses of information, and it's understandable that companies are being blamed for being too big.

You can't watch every corner, so regulations dictate what you need to do. So I think technology regulation will have an impact on merger activity and how people think about it. Companies will be more cautious about acquisitions than in previous iterations of the tech market.

