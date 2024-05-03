Google donates $1,000 per month to homeless families in the Bay Area





Google is providing $1,000 a month to hundreds of recently homeless families across the Bay Area to see if the no-strings-attached payments can help them keep their heads above water.

The program is part of the tech giant's $1 billion pledge to combat the region's housing crisis and to determine whether unconditional payments can alleviate the Bay Area's staggering wealth disparity. , is one of the “income guarantee'' exams that have been launched and increasing in recent years.

Google's philanthropic arm, based in Mountain View, has committed millions of dollars to similar cash programs, along with other Silicon Valley corporate philanthropies, including the David and Lucille Packard Foundation and Sobrato Philanthropies. 100 homeless residents in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

“Direct cash donations are a promising new approach to homelessness, and we're excited to support this experiment as part of our broader efforts to increase housing in the Bay Area,” said Justin, director of philanthropy at Google. Steele said. statement.

The new program, dubbed “It All Adds Up,” will provide recurring payments of $1,000 for 12 months to 225 households over the next five years. Another 225 families in the trial's control group will receive $50 a month for the same period.

New York University's Housing Solutions Laboratory will study the program to determine whether the benefits are effective in keeping people housed long-term, as well as their mental health and economic outcomes.

Families selected for the pilot must already be participating in a housing program managed by San Francisco nonprofits Compass Family Services or Hamilton Families, which also help run the pilot. ing. Some households have already started receiving benefits, while others will enroll in the next few years. The majority of participants come from San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Proponents of the Guaranteed Income Program argue that providing low-income people with money to spend as needed, rather than specific vouchers such as food stamps, provides true financial independence and helps recipients receive the most benefits. They claim they can afford immediate needs, avoid debt, and find better jobs.

Still, conservative critics argue that such programs undermine people's self-sufficiency and their desire to work. Some worry that a large-scale income guarantee effort at the federal level could siphon resources from other safety net programs such as Medicare and Social Security.

Results from a program that distributed $750 in the Bay Area and Los Angeles found that homeless participants overwhelmingly used the money to pay for necessities like food, shelter and transportation. This assistance has enabled some recipients to pay their rent and move into apartments, allowing them to get off the streets. And there was no evidence that they used the cash for drugs or alcohol, according to researchers at the University of Southern California studying the program, called Miracle Money.

Local governments across the Bay Area have also begun experimenting with guaranteed income.

In 2020, Santa Clara County's program provided $1,000 per month to 72 youth who left foster care. That same year, Oakland began paying $500 a month to her 300 low-income families and expanded the program to her 600 families. The City of South San Francisco recently began sending $500 monthly aid to more than 150 low-income families. Alameda and Mountain View have approved similar programs.

At the state level, South Bay state Sen. Dave Cortese is proposing a bill that would provide direct cash assistance to 15,000 undocumented high school seniors. The bill builds in part on a Santa Clara County program supported by Cortese that would provide 50 homeless students with $1,200 monthly stipends starting this summer to help them attend college or find jobs. It's planned.

One of the first guaranteed income trials launched by the city of Stockton paid out $500 a month to more than 100 residents starting in 2019. The researchers found that the payments likely improved recipients' financial security and health, but said the impact was likely mitigated by: Economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

“Behind the numbers are real people who are breathing easier, experiencing stability, and accessing more opportunities than previously thought,” said former Stockton mayor and founder of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. said Michael D. Tubbs in a statement. “Guaranteed income is a smart policy that moves us closer to an America without poverty.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/05/03/guaranteed-income-google-bay-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos