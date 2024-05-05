Jordan Source powers digital innovation with MENADevs Generative AI Hackathon TradingView News





Amman, Jordan Jordan Source Initiative, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, proudly partners with MENADevs to sponsor the pioneering Generative AI Hackathon (GEN AI) on April 26th and 27th Did. MENADevs is a leading software and services company highly regarded for talent development. We hosted this event to seek employment opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), develop talent, and strengthen the national cadre of skilled technology professionals.

This partnership highlights our commitment to leveraging AI technology to promote entrepreneurship and stimulate growth in emerging sectors. This hackathon is a testament to Jordan's role as a hub for digital innovation, stimulating the investment climate and driving economic and social development.

Jordan Source aligns with its strategic goal of fostering an ecosystem that supports AI, positioning Jordan as an attractive investment destination for high-tech and digital industries such as technology outsourcing, esports, and gaming. This initiative is critical to leveraging human capital and represents Jordan's attractive investment proposition, which is characterized by a thriving pool of innovative minds ready to drive change.

MENADevs Managing Partner Faisal Khawar spotlights the potential of generative AI to stimulate creativity and productivity across all sectors of the economy, thereby driving social good, economic expansion, and technology-driven job opportunities. He praised the role of the hackathon.

The event brought together nearly 200 innovators, including data scientists and programmers, who competed across fields such as finance, healthcare, media, and software development. A combination of virtual and in-person sessions, including notable discussions on global AI applications, distinguished the hackathon at Luminus Technical University College.

About Jordan Sauce

Jordan Source is a program aimed at promoting Jordan as an ideal destination for investment and outsourcing in the ICT sector, providing a rich range of support services to international companies and investors, as well as providing young Jordanian The aim is to bring the source of ICT human resources to the world stage. Developed under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship's Youth, Technology and Employment (YTJ) project and in line with the vision of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source will , highlighting the Kingdom's wealth of young professionals, outstanding investment climate, and world-class infrastructure and resources, while showcasing entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from around the world, providing them with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and prosper. For more information, please visit www.jordansource.com.

About MENADevs

Based in Amman, Jordan, MENADevs is a dynamic startup committed to empowering young people in the field of AI. It plays an important role in skills development and capacity building and contributes significantly to the country's technical talent pool. With his team of over 120 programmers and data engineers, MENADevs is at the forefront of meeting the needs of the technology industry. For career opportunities, visit www.menadevs.jo.

