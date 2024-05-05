Google should use Gemini Nano to build new Nest Hub





There are clues that Google is developing a new Nest Hub Max to replace the five-year-old model. This had some worried that the Pixel Tablet was poised to replace Google's smart display, as it launched with several features and accessories that made it “almost” a replacement. That's good news for people.

I've been thinking about this a lot lately and realized that Google needs to combine the Nest Hub and Pixel Tablet to create something newer and better.

The new Nest Hub Max, which runs an instance of Gemini Nano, is something Google could easily create. Imagine a Pixel tablet inside a larger body, minus the battery, and with an extra speaker (or two). We'll get there soon. I'm not saying that hardware design is easy, but this sounds more like a hardware mod than a major engineering project.

Software-wise, Android is easy to modify, so you can add a home interface that looks and feels similar to your existing Nest Hub software, or remove or hide any clutter.

You're left with a screen with a touch interface when you need it, a camera and sleep sensor array, good speakers, and apps like Chrome and YouTube that provide a great media experience. The ability to install things like Netflix and Spotify apps could make it one of the best smart home devices you can buy.

More importantly, you can replace Google Assistant with Google Gemini running on your device. That's where Gemini Nano comes in, and perhaps the best part.

Gemini Nano is when smart AI “features” run primarily on the device without reporting to the Google mothership. Built into the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, it powers a variety of tools and all sorts of fancy camera tricks.

This is a significant step forward for Google's AI team, as previously almost everything had to go through the cloud. Google still offers larger, more powerful AI models like Gemini Ultra that rely heavily on cloud computing, but with Gemini Nano, a mobile CPU, and additional memory, you can do a lot more. can be run locally.

This is important. Local computing means everything is more private, runs faster, and doesn't rely on a good internet connection. It doesn't matter if Google knows how many times I turned the lights on or off, or that I asked for the square root of 15 (3.87, saved me a click). However, the following smart display features may interest you. Also, if you want to do AI processing on a device with a camera in your bedroom, you want to do it locally. You may also be able to remove the tape attached to the lens. Maybe.

Even better, Gemini can do many things better and faster than Google Assistant. Yes, I know there are things that Assistant can do that Gemini can't, and that I'm having a hard time getting right, but Google is working on Gemini and wants to completely replace Assistant. I guarantee you there is. Out with the old and in with the new, even if it doesn't work 100% of the time. That's the Google way.

Gemini means your home hub can serve as more than just a light switch or a way to see who's knocking on your front door. How to parse information and do other things with it is what AI is good at, and as a bonus, it can also better interpret what we tell it to do. At Chez Hildenbrand, we want to give Google a shout-out to help us add our products to our grocery list. It works because Gemini understands us better. This is very important for voice operated devices. I have no doubt that Gemini will eventually power smart displays.

This would also be in Google's best interest. We're selling a Nest Hub “Ultra Max Pro” (or some other funny name) powered by Gemini Nano with all the features advertised on the box. Power users will be able to purchase more powerful versions of the Gemini AI models if they wish, if Google finds a way to use them to build compelling features.

I used to think it was a bad idea to replace a cheap smart display with another Android device like a Pixel Tablet. Because there are no benefits worth the cost. With the release of Gemini Nano, I'm not so sure about that anymore.

I'd still like to see a basic (and cheaper) Nest Hub that works the same (annoyingly) as it does now, but I'd also like to know more. And even better. Google can do this. If Google decides it's something we want to buy, we might be able to do that. I feel that if people understand the reason, they will want to buy it.

