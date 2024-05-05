Google I/O 2024 will be the company's last chance to dominate mobile AI





Google I/O 2024 is just a few weeks away, and it looks like artificial intelligence will once again be a major focus at the annual developer conference. Google is expected to unveil its new budget-friendly Pixel 8a, an improved version of Wear OS, and more on May 14th in Mountain View, California. The company is constantly announcing new AI features, so what makes I/O rated so high in 2024? significance? Mobile AI competition is heating up, but so far everyone is on the same team. Competitors like Samsung and MediaTek are actually working with Google to bring mobile AI capabilities to their devices and platforms.

That's about to change when Apple hosts its annual AI-focused Worldwide Developer Conference this June. The not-so-subtle teaser all but confirms that an AI announcement will be made at WWDC 2024, and we might even see a related preview at Apple's May 7th iPad event. Google has one last chance to outline a clear and compelling strategy for mobile AI at I/O 2024, cleaning up what has been a fairly disparate approach to date.

Google first released an “AI smartphone” last year with the Pixel 8 Pro and, to a lesser extent, the Pixel 8. There's no shortage of AI-based features available on the Pixel 8 series, but these new features come with two big caveats. First, some of the Pixel features that are currently touted as using AI are very similar to those that used machine learning in the past. Pixel cameras have been powered by ML and computational photography for years, but is it really that different to call these nearly identical features AI-based?

There are several ways in which generative AI can actually improve things, such as Magic Editor for photos and Audio Magic Eraser for videos. Still, these new features are better viewed as a natural evolution of previously available tools like Magic Eraser, rather than an AI-powered revolution.

An even bigger problem with Google's current mobile AI plans is that nearly all of its best features need to run in the cloud. In fact, there are only two AI-based tools you can run on your Pixel 8 Pro device using the Gemini Nano model: Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. that's it. All other important processing, from Circle to Search to Video Boost, leverages cloud processing. To be clear, not all cloud-based features are bad. There are currently more than a few companies offering similar AI capabilities in the cloud, so they're not all that unique or innovative.

Shipping cloud-based AI capabilities is easy; having useful tools that run on your device is still the real goal

If we've learned anything from the disastrous debuts of the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1, it's that cloud-based AI capabilities are extremely easy to ship. Both devices have very low-end processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek respectively. It also uses the Android open source project as its foundation and has a lightweight operating system that can work with AI models running on cloud servers. If these two awful first-generation products can offer off-device AI capabilities, it's no wonder top-tier Android smartphones can.

Of course, there are very practical benefits to AI capabilities that leverage on-device processing. Your data never leaves your device, giving you more privacy. This makes it easy to give AI tools permission to access information for personalized assistance without worrying about where the data ends up. Computations are also generally faster, since requests and responses do not have to be sent and received from the phone to a server. Even though Google has a vast portfolio of mobile AI capabilities, it won't be a true victory until it can deliver many or all of them with on-device processing.

We're not waiting for Apple to go all-in on AI; we'll definitely see AI features at WWDC 2024 – and perhaps sooner.

Google's sense of urgency stems from the reality that Apple is finally entering the mobile AI race. Apple has been on the sidelines of the AI ​​boom so far, but things will change from WWDC 2024. No one knows exactly what the company is doing, but one thing we do know is that AI features will be coming to iOS, iPadOS, and possibly macOS later this year. The state of some Apple services suggests that Google has nothing to worry about, but Siri, I'm looking at you, you can't underestimate Apple. Additionally, Apple has been quietly shipping several AI and ML-powered features internally.

Apple is uniquely positioned to dominate mobile AI early on because of its extensive experience with neural engines, what it calls neural processing units (NPUs) within its systems-on-chip. The Neural Engine and his NPU allow it to perform AI-based functions using on-device processing, which the iPhone has had for some time. To be precise, the first iPhone with Neural Engine was released in his 2017, and all subsequent iPhones have Neural Engine as well.

This is a huge advantage for Apple, allowing it to bring on-device AI capabilities to all iPhones that support iOS 18, going back several generations. What's more, there's no arguing that Apple's A-series chips are much more powerful than Google's Tensor chips.

So far, Google has taken a decentralized approach to mobile AI. The company's strategy was basically to put AI everywhere possible and see where users found it useful. We've seen AI in the Pixel Camera, Photos, Messages, Google apps and services like Gemini, and across Workspace.

With its in-house Gemini model and Tensor processors, Google has everything it needs to become the definitive leader in mobile AI, but more needs to be seen. With a clear plan and more on-device AI capabilities, Google can fend off Apple's attempts to enter the mobile AI market. However, I/O 2024 may be Google's last chance to make an indisputable impression.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, featuring a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array that can capture even more light. As always, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features.

