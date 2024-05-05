The Power of Orlando's Transformative Economic Development





As we stand on the threshold of a new era for Orlando, it is imperative that we recognize the critical importance of transformative economic development in shaping the region's future trajectory.

Our role in the Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) is to serve as a convener and catalyst to bring the benefits of the region's growth to everyone who lives, works, learns and plays in the Orlando region. We call this “wide-area prosperity.” It has never been clearer that the delicate balance between progress and prosperity is important and that strategic economic initiatives are the foundation on which the region's success is built.

Orlando is more than just a destination. It's a hub of innovation, diversity and opportunity. And to ensure the region remains even brighter for generations to come, we must continually evolve and adapt to an ever-changing economic landscape. This is where transformative economic development comes in, acting as a guide on our journey and a catalyst to propel us forward.

Transformative economic development aims to generate sustainable growth, driven by innovation and collaboration, with the goal of improving the overall quality of life of residents. Through partnerships with government leaders, business, academia, and community stakeholders, we can identify opportunities, overcome challenges, and achieve long-term prosperity. By investing strategically in key industry sectors such as advanced manufacturing, fintech, innovative technology, and healthcare, we will not only create high-quality, high-wage jobs, but also build the foundation for a strong and resilient economy. Build.

We are seeing the tangible impact of transformative economic development across the Orlando region. Over the past 18 months, nearly $500 million in state and federal funding has been secured for Orlando's NeoCity to grow its semiconductor industry and support advanced manufacturing. This investment highlights Neocity's emergence as a leader in microelectronic semiconductor manufacturing. It also recognizes the regional coalition's focus on prioritizing workforce development to build a talent pipeline and provide residents with opportunities to learn and earn high-quality careers within the semiconductor industry. .

Orlando's Creative Village fosters innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship centered around the University of Central Florida (UCF) Downtown Campus and Valencia College Downtown Campus. This mixed-use development will provide collaborative spaces for students, researchers, startups, and established companies such as Electronic Arts to coexist and thrive, creating a vibrant, live work and play space in the heart of downtown Orlando. create an environment of

Seminole County continues to expand its corporate headquarters and regional office cluster with the recent announcement that BNY Mellon will expand its operations in Lake Mary. BNY Mellon's growth vision for Seminole County emphasizes the region's economic vitality as a global business hub. This strategic partnership is also consistent with OEP's mission to promote inclusive economic development and stimulate employment opportunities for all.

Orange County recently announced a partnership with Silicon Valley giant Plug and Play Tech Center to foster collaboration, innovation, and opportunity with the creation of a startup accelerator program dedicated to advancing smart cities. Working with partners such as UCF, Orange County government, Duke Energy, and Tavistock, the opening of Plug and Play's Orlando regional office is a testament to our community's commitment to building a foundation for technology and innovation in the Orlando region.

OEP recently partnered with Lyft Orlando to further the nonprofit's efforts to strengthen the West Lake community in the 32805 zip code. This collaboration leverages the potential for investment in our region, strategically allocating resources where they are needed most and building regions where people can thrive.

As you can see, transformative economic development is a team sport and requires a partnership of stakeholders from all sectors, both public and private. By building these partnerships, leveraging our resources, and aligning our interests, we can expand our impact and seize opportunities. But we need to be mindful of the challenges ahead, including economic inequality and workforce development. By taking a holistic approach to economic development that prioritizes equity, inclusion, and sustainability, we can build an economy that works for everyone.

As we celebrate Economic Development Week and reflect on the successes we have achieved as a region with the businesses and stakeholders who support our mission, we embrace the transformative power of economic development and chart a path to progress and prosperity for the Orlando region. Let's draw.

Tim Giuliani is president and CEO of Orlando Economic Partnership.

