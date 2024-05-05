Google's cookie delay reveals industry concerns





Google announced last month that it was delaying the retirement of third-party cookies in Chrome until early 2025. This comes after UK regulators expressed concerns that the alternative could give search giants an unfair advertising advantage.

The delay could also be a sign that the advertising industry isn't ready to end cookie tracking in the world's most popular browsers.

Regulatory concerns

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has urged Google to postpone the removal of tracking cookies over concerns that the company's privacy sandbox, which replaces Chome's third-party cookies, will give Google Ads a competitive advantage. I did.

This delay should allow Google representatives to work with the CMA to respond to multiple requests, including:

Google's own advertising products and services have no competitive advantage over our competitors. More collaborations. Google needs to release a cookie alternative that benefits the entire advertising ecosystem. Data protection to make privacy advocates happy with Google's privacy sandbox. Tests and Reports. Google plans to provide evidence that its cookie alternatives are effective and will not negatively impact competitors.

In a published response, Google said, “We recognize that there are ongoing challenges associated with coordinating disparate feedback from industry, regulators, and developers, and we continue to work closely with the entire ecosystem.” We will continue to work together.” It is also important that the CMA has sufficient time to consider all evidence, including the results of industry tests, which the CMA is asking market participants to submit by the end of June. Given both of these important considerations, the retirement of third-party cookies will not be complete until late Q4. ”

privacy challenge

In addition to regulatory concerns, privacy advocates had asked Google to delay its release, believing that the Privacy Sandbox is not much better than third-party cookies.

Although Chrome acts like an ad server and centralizes data storage within the Google ecosystem by providing an alternative way to serve targeted ads that collects less information about individuals, privacy Some people are concerned about the sandbox.

The release has been delayed to address these concerns.

advertisement

Google has announced that it will phase out tracking cookies in Chrome in 2022. Other web browsers have eliminated these cookies without much fuss, but Chome is different.

According to Statista, Chome had a commanding 65.7% share of the global browser market in February 2024.

So when Chrome eventually removes tracking cookies, much of digital advertising will change, impacting multiple areas.

Chrome users. Third-party cookies make it easier to target ads and show you more relevant and interesting ads. advertising network. Companies like Meta and Criteo that are in the business of serving ads will “lose the signal.” This means relatively less behavioral data for ad targeting. Advertiser. Signal loss will likely result in less effective ads and higher ad rates, similar to the impact Apple removed tracking in its iOS 14.5 in 2021.

Privacy Sandbox was intended to address these advertising concerns and deliver more relevant ads that benefit users and advertisers.

So this recent delay, prompted by (competition-focused) regulators and privacy advocates, may indicate that the advertising industry is not ready to abandon tracking cookies.

For example, some people complain that Privacy Sandbox keeps too much data within the Google ecosystem, but alternatives have the same problem. Examples include Liveramp's Authenticated Traffic Solution and Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, both of which are advertising platforms. Even Unified ID 2.0, an open source alphanumeric identifier, gets much of its support from The Trade Desk, a platform for advertisers.

What’s the better alternative?

In short, the advertising industry faces complex challenges in transitioning away from third-party cookies, a system deeply embedded in digital advertising.

In exploring alternatives such as privacy sandboxes, Google and other stakeholders are facing technical and competitive implications and industry reluctance to adapt to radically different alternatives. I am.

While these new technologies are great for user privacy, they introduce complexity and fragmentation, which can lead to lower advertising effectiveness and higher barriers to adoption.

Continued delays indicate that the market is wary of abandoning a proven mechanism without a clear, proven alternative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.practicalecommerce.com/googles-cookie-delay-reveals-industry-fears The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos