Israeli cyber startup Mitiga wins RSA Cybersecurity Innovation Company





Israeli cybersecurity startup Mitiga has advanced to the finals of the prestigious sandbox innovation competition at the RSA Cybersecurity Conference 2024, to be held next week in San Francisco, USA. Mitiga is the only Israeli company among the top 10 finalists in RSA's 18th annual innovation competition. Over the years, this competition has been an important milestone for Israeli and international companies that are pioneers in the field of cybersecurity.

Founded in 1991 by RSA Security, RSA Conference initially focused on the topic of cryptography. Over time, it has evolved into the premier cybersecurity summit highlighting cloud security, applications, AI technology, and more. The conference attracts approximately 45,000 cybersecurity professionals, business executives, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials and others each year. Around 500 companies will showcase their cybersecurity solutions, and industry leaders will share their cyber vision in his 500 presentations and panels.

Mitiga powers organizations' cyber security operations center (SOC) capabilities in the cloud era by providing advanced visibility, threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities for cloud and SaaS applications. Mitiga's mission is to help organizations facing cloud threats, reducing the time it takes to identify, investigate, and respond to threats from over 200 days to just hours.

Tal Moses, Co-Founder and CEO of Mitiga, said: “Being included on the shortlist for RSA’s Sandbox Innovation Award is not only a great honor, but also a great opportunity for us to be recognized in today’s cybersecurity landscape. It is also a testament to our important role.” Dear members of the cybersecurity industry, we are excited to show you how Israeli technology is meeting the global need for comprehensive cloud threat management. ”

Founded in 2019 by Tal Mozes, Ofer Maor, and Ariel Frans, Mitiga's founders have a proven track record in the cybersecurity field. Mozes and Maor are serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs who helped found Seeker Security (acquired by Synopsys) and Hacktics (acquired by Ernst & Young). Following the sale of Hacktics, Tal Mozes served as a partner and head of international cyber operations at Ernst & Young. Ofer Maor led Synopsys' cybersecurity strategy after he acquired Seeker Security, and he participated in eight further acquisitions in this area. Lieutenant Colonel Ariel France (Researcher) is with the 8200th Unit of the Israel Defense Forces where he served in various intelligence, IT, offensive and defensive cyber roles for over 20 years. France received the award for its contribution to Israel's security.

Mitiga has raised $45 million since its inception, of which $38 million in Series A funding was led by ClearSky and closed in early 2023 with participation from Glilot Capital Partners, Samsung Next, Blackstone, Atlantic Bridge, and DNX. Due to growing demand for the solution, Mitiga secured a significant investment from Cisco's investment arm. This funding round helped drive product innovation, expand our customer base, platform capabilities, and workforce.

The company employs 60 people, 40 of whom are based in Israel, and plans to hire additional staff in its offices in Israel, New York, and London. The company's managed services customers include 500 leading organizations around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, that rely on the company's cloud protection solutions.

