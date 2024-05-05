ARTPARK: From legged robots to advanced cargo drones, a look at India's first robot park





Art Park is more than just a park in your neighborhood. For technology enthusiasts, this is an ecosystem that promotes inclusivity and promotes equitable access to artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics solutions. Established in 2020 at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in Bangalore, ARTPARK is India's first AI and robotics technology hub.

ARTPARK CEO Raghuram Dharmaraju said ARTPARK's goal is to develop world-class critical technologies for robotics and autonomous systems, reduce India's import footprint in them and He said that the goal is to promote AI to address the major challenges of the world. At its core, ARTPARK, a nonprofit organization, is a nexus of innovation that brings together startups, industry leaders, researchers, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. It also aims to train the next generation of experts in advanced manufacturing of robotics and autonomous technologies by 2025.

Improve your technical skills with valuable skills coursesCollege Course OfferingWebsiteIIT Delhi IITD Certification Program in Data Science and Machine LearningVisitIndian School of BusinessISB Professional Certificate in Product ManagementVisitIndian School of BusinessISB Product ManagementVisit Karnataka Govt. ARTPARK implements innovation initiatives in industrial automation, mobility, agriculture, and healthcare. Functional Benefits The park is structured around his three core programs: Innovation/Startup, Platform and Upskilling. Notable among its physical platforms is ARTgarage, a state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility. Spread over 75,000 square feet at HMT Colony, ARTgarage will serve as a hub for developing autonomous and intelligent systems for industrial, social and defense purposes. Anurag Srivastava, his COO of ARTPARK, said the ecosystem supports startups, MSMEs and large organizations. Another of his digital platforms is One Health & Climate, which has made an impact with its dengue dashboard. The Live Dengue Dashboard is a monitoring and analysis platform that has been integrated into Karnataka's public health infrastructure and is being piloted in Pune region. Bhaskar Rajakumar, program director for health initiatives at Art Park, said it has impacted the lives of more than 80 million people so far. The Health Data & AI platform supports his MIDAS, a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research and his IISc, which aims to create diverse datasets for AI-based healthcare tools.

Rohit Satish, Director of Health Data Initiatives at ARTPARK, said the aim is to enable the development and validation of AI-based screening and diagnostic tools to assist healthcare professionals.

Find the stories you're interested in Breaking language barriers ARTPARK and IISc, along with their partners, are creating linguistic data and AI initiatives to make Digital India more inclusive. Language is a barrier that billions of people must overcome to access the power and benefits of the Internet, says Dr. He, an assistant professor in the IISc Department of Electrical Engineering, who is leading AI initiatives including linguistic data and speech synthesis at ARTPARK. said Prasantakumar Ghosh, who leads the project. Indian Languages ​​(SYSPIN), RESPIN, and Vaani. SYSPIN is an initiative to create text-to-speech (TTS) synthesizers in his nine languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Magadhi, Chhattisgarhi and Maithili is. Voice Recognition in Agriculture and Finance for the Poor is an initiative called RESPIN.

Ghosh is building a pan-India mechanism to integrate voice and text data that represents this diversity. He talked about his project Vaani. India to be open sourced. ARTPARK's Startup Program accelerates the transition from laboratory ideas to market solutions, addressing everyday challenges in AI and robotics.

ARTPARK Innovation Challenge 2024 will provide up to Rs 2 million per team per year to support AI, robotics and autonomous systems startups that solve big problems in industry and society.

ET introduces 5 of ARTPARK's most exciting startups

ETtech Bagheera 1

Strider Robotics (formerly Chirathe robotics)Strider Robotics develops highly agile legged robots that can effortlessly traverse rough and uneven terrain. This stimulates the possibility of robots that can operate with animal-like maneuverability. The company envisions a future in which these robots work alongside humans, tackling dangerous, dirty, and boring tasks. He is currently refining the quadruped robot platform. The goal is to improve durability and enable a wider range of motion for practical use.

Weight: <35 kg Payload capacity: 5 kg Operating time: 60 minutes Potential applications: Defense, mining, industrial

Comrado AerospaceComrado Aerospaces' goal is to utilize unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology to advance military, commercial cargo, and agricultural applications.

ETech Atlas

Medium-range delivery: Comrados Atlas aircraft have a payload capacity of up to 50 kg. This aircraft can be utilized to deliver multiple time-sensitive cargoes to different locations in one mission.

Defense Cargo Aircraft: Long-range aircraft can transport many types of cargo across mountains, deserts, and oceans. For example, one meal for 65 people and 250ml of water.

Reusable Ammunition Transport Vehicle: This aircraft is designed to drop heavy ammunition with high precision and return quickly, making it suitable for use as a reusable ammunition transport vehicle.

Twara RoboticsTwara Robotics develops robotics building blocks from scratch through high-quality robot components made in India, Kaushik Sampath, co-founder of Twara, told ET. Our uniquely designed and locally sourced robotic solutions expand how automation can deliver effective solutions.

Robotics Components: 1. Motor Driver: Three-phase Field Oriented Controller (FOC) for BLDC motors 2. Robot Joint Actuator: Fully integrated and compliant robot joint actuator 3. Actuator Test: Motors, gearboxes, actuators, Comprehensive testing of motor rigs and torque sensors across a wide range of speed, torque, and power conditions 4. Soft Robot Gripper: Pneumatic soft gripper for picking delicate objects

Vaydyn (formerly Vishwa)VayDyn (formerly Vishwa) is building an AI-based autonomous drone platform for UAVs that can potentially be retrofitted to any UAV. This solution allows drones to operate autonomously.

Sampoorna, VayDyns AI-powered autopilot for UAVs: Omnipilot features hardware-accelerated onboard AI (vision and task-based), bot-to-bot communication using WiFi/Bluetooth/radio, and dedicated cryptographic hardware. provides a complete solution for autonomous navigation with Pavan Bhange, principal design engineer at VayDyn Technologies, told ET.

AlgofetAlgoFET aims to bring end-to-end autonomy to drone operations by developing docking stations or charging pads that can be configured to operate remotely or on demand.

ETtechAlgoFET smart drone battery

The aim is to develop all related technologies, including battery management systems, smart chargers to power charging pads and docking stations, communication systems to collect, store or send drone data to the cloud, and dock control software and its integration. It is to do. Ankit Mishra, CEO of AlgoFET, explained the ground control system and added that all the technology is developed in-house.

