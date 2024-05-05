TradingView News Driving Innovation for Sustainable Development





The Sustanova Startup Challenge, the flagship event in the field of sustainability and innovation, was a huge success on April 29, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Organized by Risin Ventures in collaboration with CODE (MCIT – KSA) and Sedrah (MEWA – KSA), the event is a landmark event aimed at helping startups drive positive change and contribute to sustainable development. provided a dynamic platform to showcase innovative technologies and solutions.

Risin Ventures is a Middle East and India-focused venture studio focused on building and growing startups in technology areas such as AI, ML, blockchain, IoT, robotics, data and cloud management, and business /We work with companies to produce SaaS products. Risin Ventures also aims to build and support startups that solve real-world problems in the sustainability field. We also support entrepreneurs by fostering innovation and collaboration through startup incubation and acceleration programs, funding, training, mentorship, access to new markets, and strategic connections with regional and global technology innovation ecosystems.

The Sustainova Startup Challenge brought together visionaries, change-makers, investors, and partners committed to advancing sustainable practices and fostering innovation in the field of climate technology. Key partners such as The Carbon Collective, Startup Grind Riyadh, CODE, and Sedra Accelerator Program play a key role in ensuring the success and impact of the Sustanova Startup Challenge, helping to address global sustainability challenges. emphasized the importance of collective action.

This event is proudly sponsored by ICON Training Co. and demonstrates ICON Training Co.'s commitment to incubating and supporting startups in the sustainability space and driving meaningful impact through innovation.

The highlight of the Sustainova Startup Challenge was the inspiring keynote address by Ahmad Alsaidlani, founder and CEO of ROOTs Ventures Studio (backed by ARAMCOs Wa'ed Ventures). Mr. Ahmad’s remarkable journey and dedication to using investment and entrepreneurship to drive sustainability and impact for a better future was a beacon of inspiration for participants and attendees alike.

A judging panel made up of experts from various fields including technology, entrepreneurship and sustainability played a key role in selecting the most innovative solutions from the top 10 startup finalists. The esteemed panel included:

Hadi Saeed Alshahouri, Program Manager, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia; Omar Qabush, Senior Business Development Manager, Center of Digital Entrepreneurship; and Awdesh Chetal, Founder and CEO, HyperThink Systems & Risin Ventures. Mr. Yazeed Alshammari, MSA Novo Partner Mr. Abdullah Alonadir, Director of Entrepreneurship Program, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture; Mr. Feras Al Safwan, Investment Manager, Wa'ed Ventures.

The top three winning startups of Sustainova Startup Challenge 2024 are:

Winner – Verofax: Industrial Decarbonization Hub – A breakthrough solution that revolutionizes industry's approach to decarbonization through a verified marketplace of green products. 1st Place – WAJAD: Addressing environmental and health risks from improper management of organic waste through sustainable disposal practices. 2nd place – NetZero: aims to plant 10 billion trees by 2030, tackling desertification and pollution through innovative tracking systems and ambitious initiatives like the Saudi Green Initiative.

The success of the Sustainova Startup Challenge 2024 highlights the importance of innovation, collaboration and investment in driving sustainable development and addressing global environmental challenges. Momentum towards a greener, more sustainable future continues to build as preparations begin for the next Sustainova Startup Challenge in the UAE, to be announced soon.

For more information about the Sustainova Startup Challenge, please visit https://sustainovachallenge.com.

