Global mobility technology company expands engineering talent in China





Marelli Holdings, a global mobility technology company, will soon expand its engineering team in China from 800 to 1,000 people to meet growing local demand for innovation, the company's top executive said.

Marelli President and CEO David Slumpf at the booth at the 2024 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (AutoChina 2024), held in the Chinese capital from April 25 to May 4. Speaking, he said that Marelli has been a staple in China for many years. China's automotive industry – He confirmed that China will continue to make significant investments in local talent and technology.

Marelli unveiled several innovative products at AutoChina 2024, including new lighting modules integrated with lidar technology and advanced cockpit displays. All of these products and solutions are being developed in China, Slump said, and not only are these innovations critical to the Chinese market, but they will also be sold globally.

The executive said that in response to the intense competition and price sensitivity of the Chinese market, Marelli is pursuing a “lean” approach, which is not only cost-effective but also reduces complexity and environmental impact. He also said that he is focusing on products that alleviate the problem.

“Lean doesn't mean cheap or unfunctional,” he says. “This means fewer parts, less complexity, faster development time and a reduced carbon footprint.”

Slump, which is supported by approximately 5,000 employees in China, said its strategic focus in China also includes strengthening its workforce, particularly in innovation areas.

As China embarks on a new phase of growth focused on sustainability and innovation, Slump said the group will do more to develop greener artificial intelligence-related products for the Chinese market in the coming years. He said he would invest a lot of resources.

Marelli currently operates eight R&D centers and 22 factories across China. We also ship products manufactured in our factories in China to other parts of the world, including Mexico, Thailand, and Germany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/05/WS66374caca31082fc043c5446.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos