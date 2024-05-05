Common issues with all cameras





It's been a year and a half since I started using the nest doorbell camera. And, to be honest, I was very disappointed in many of the features I wanted to highlight. It has both a nest battery and an indoor nest.

The image quality of Google Nest's indoor camera is not very good. Or something that has to be connected all the time is supposed to be of better quality than an outdoor camera, but it's not. Google Nest indoor camera frequently loses Wi-Fi connection. I run Ubiquiti throughout my house and have no dead spots, so I don't understand why these cameras go offline and have to be restarted to get them back online. Google Nest Cam's battery extends its recording range when connected to a power source. I tried hard-wiring most of these cameras because plugging them into a power source and constantly recording really increases the range. Currently, Google Nest Cam's battery facial recognition is having a really bad time. When I first got it it recognized people's faces correctly, but now I'm getting the most random person alerts that don't even look like me. The Google Home app on these cameras is very slow to load. Even though the Google Nest Cam doorbell is wired, it is very slow to load when receiving alerts. Sometimes the person is gone before the camera loads. I previously requested this feature, but it hasn't happened yet, but nest displays should show alerts, but nest displays don't, so I guess I have a nest display and a nest camera. What does it mean? Google Home Automation is not working properly. I'm trying to set an alert when the camera detects motion and turns on the light, but it's not working. These automations are Google nested and the ADT Control Home integration is terrible. What was the meaning of this? Lack of Lutron and Nest camera integration

And the list goes on. I don't understand why there hasn't been any improvement in these products over the years. Even eufy has a better camera than Google.

I hope things get better, but I'm tired of waiting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.googlenestcommunity.com/t5/Cameras-and-Doorbells/General-issues-with-all-cameras/td-p/617839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

