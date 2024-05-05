Apple confirms widespread iPhone changes coming to millions of iPads





When the European Union introduced the Digital Markets Act, it designated platforms as gatekeepers with the aim of opening things up to prevent monopoly abuse. As a result, Apple has fundamentally changed the iPhone ecosystem for its EU users. And now, it's just been confirmed, a similar change is coming to iPad users.

Apple iPad: Fundamental changes will soon occur in the EU.

apple

My usual caveat: This only affects users within the EU, but other governments will be watching closely to see if they want to implement similar legal changes in their countries.

Updates for May 5th are as follows. This post was first published by him on May 2, 2024.

In a developer news update on Thursday, May 2nd, Apple confirmed that the changes it (reluctantly) introduced to the iPhone will be coming to the iPad this fall, but the EU has granted six months of compliance and the changes it introduced to the iPhone will be coming to the iPad this fall. applies to that deadline.

Apple said this week that the European Commission designated iPadOS as a gatekeeper platform under the Digital Markets Act. Apple plans to roll out recent iOS changes to European Union (EU) apps to his iPadOS later this fall, if necessary. Developers can choose to adopt the EU's Alternative Business Terms for Apps, which includes these additional features and options on iPadOS, or keep Apple's existing terms.

The changes mentioned are comprehensive and allow for the existence of alternative app marketplaces where users can download apps from, not just the Apple App Store. It also allows users to select a different browser to use on their device. On the iPhone in the US, UK, etc. there is no need for the browser to be based on his WebKit.

Users can also choose their favorite default search engine, and this seems to have already changed the game in the EU.

Additionally, contactless payments can be made in more ways than just relying on Apple Wallet and Apple Pay. As Apple says, this includes an API that allows developers to use his NFC technology in banking and wallet apps across the European Economic Area.

These alternative marketplaces require app developers to pay core technology fees for downloads over the first 1 million installs, but Apple currently says that if the same app is installed on iPhone and iPad, Announced that it will only count as one install and will help you maintain this. The 1 million threshold is approaching.

Many developers will continue to rely solely on the App Store, but this move to embrace the iPad could change the game.

Updated May 5th at 5:42am. The confirmation that the iPad falls under the same rules as the iPhone in Europe is just part of the story Apple has been telling us in recent days. The company also announced additional changes to core technology fees other than those listed above.

As you may be aware, CTF is one of the most controversial items introduced by Apple, and was done to reflect the value Apple has invested in alternative business terms to keep its users safe. The news that after the first 1 million installs, the same app downloaded on iPhone and iPad will count as 1 total, because developers will pay him $0.54 ($0.5) per annual install. You are welcome.

But in addition, Apple has said that CTFs are not required in cases where there is no revenue for the developer, such as free apps with no ads. Apple says this includes creating free, unmonetized apps that are not associated with any kind of revenue (physical, digital, advertising, etc.). This condition is intended to give students, hobbyists, and other non-profit developers the opportunity to create popular apps without paying CTF.

Additionally, small developers with global annual revenue of less than 10 million yen can receive a 3-year free start to CTF to help them create innovative apps and grow their businesses quickly.

Updated May 5th at 2:30 p.m. Learn more about how small developers can be better protected from core technology fees. I can see why Apple would charge for it. It seems like Apple's best interest is keeping the iPhone safe for users, and that comes at a cost. The company has repeatedly said that using alternative app marketplaces is less secure than those owned by Apple and requires additional safeguards.

Apple said it would not only provide free installation for three years, but also set a cap. It states that if a small developer that has never exceeded 1 million installs in a first year exceeds the threshold for the first time during this three-year period, You don't have to pay a CTF even if your installs continue to exceed 1 million. time. If a small developer grows from 10 million to he earns 50 million worldwide within his 3 year launch period, after the first 1 million installs per year he will receive CTF payments. starting with a maximum of 1 million yen per year.

If the worldwide revenue is 10 million, the developer can pay Apple up to 10%, or 1 million, but this cap applies across the board up to 50 million revenue, so at the highest The rate drops to just 2. %

Of course, many developers will decide to continue as is, by simply using the Apple App Store and paying the associated fees. Although briefly explained, there are still complexities to the new arrangement, which may be things developers consider when deciding which route to take.

What is certain is that by the end of 2024, we will see fundamental changes in the way this year the iPhone, and now the iPad, operate in the European Union. Will other countries adopt similar laws and force Apple to make such changes? That seems likely, but the real question is not if, but when. is.

