This week's tech news: Dissatisfied with Google's layoffs, Apple CEO happy with sales in India. Pakistan government alert on Zip files and other tech news this week





Google employees fired over Israeli protests have filed complaints with the NLRB, while the company is shifting some core team roles to India and Mexico. TCS CEO K Kritivasan said he disagreed with the idea that the AI ​​boom would reduce jobs. Meanwhile, a disturbing email from a Microsoft vice president expressing concerns about the future of AI reportedly prompted the investment in OpenAI. In related news, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at “very exciting things” in AI and expressed delight at Apple's performance in India. This and other tech news this week.

Employee fired by Google over Israeli protests files suit with NLRB

Google has fired about 50 employees over protests related to contracts with the Israeli government. These Google employees filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to get their jobs back, claiming that their firings were illegal. The complaint alleges that Google illegally fired them and that these terminations violated their right to advocate for workplace issues under U.S. labor law. read more.

Google to move some core team jobs to India and Mexico

Google has reportedly laid off 200 employees from its core team. Just before its explosive first-quarter earnings report on April 25, Google announced that it would be moving away from at least one of its “core” teams as part of an organizational restructuring that included moving some roles to India and Mexico, according to a CNBC report. The company reportedly laid off 200 employees. read more.

Apple CEO Tim Cook promises 'very exciting things' with AI

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at the company's upcoming generative AI capabilities and claimed the company has “advantages” that set it apart from its competitors. During the company's Q2 2024 earnings call, Cook expressed excitement about revealing what Apple has been working on at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. read more.

We are very, very happy with what Tim Cook has to say about Apple's performance in India.

Shortly after Apple posted double-digit growth in India in the March 2024 quarter despite a 4% year-on-year decline in overall sales, CEO Tim Cook said He said he could not be “more pleased” with the company's strong performance. . “We certainly achieved double-digit growth, and we're very happy about that. Read more,” Cook said on the post-earnings conference call.

TCS CEO says he doesn't think AI will reduce jobs in India and around the world

TCS CEO K Kritivasan said he disagreed with the notion that generative AI would lead to an overall reduction in employment. He disputed the idea that generative jobs would lead to overall job cuts, saying, “The world is going to need more tech talent, not less. And India has a huge amount of talent.” read more.

Google is asking the U.S. government to update immigration rules regarding green cards

Google is calling on the U.S. government to modernize immigration policy, particularly the Schedule A list, to attract and retain top artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity talent from abroad. In a letter to the Department of Labor, the tech giants warned that current policies could lead to the loss of valuable talent in these critical areas. read more.

'Very concerned' email from Microsoft VP led to investment in OpenAI

Microsoft's investment in OpenAI was driven by concerns about Google's Al dominance, as the company aimed to close the AI ​​gap. The move addresses internal concerns about slowing AI development, impacts improvements to Microsoft's search products, and highlights the impact on AI innovation. read more.

Government sounds alarm over zip files, warns of Pakistan-related security threat

Indian authorities have issued a warning to their staff about a cyber threat group linked to Pakistan. The group exploits flaws in WinRAR software to deploy Trojans such as AllaKore and Ares onto government networks. WinRAR is a file archiver utility for Windows that is often used to manage compressed files and can create and view archives in RAR or ZIP format. read more.

Vivo v30e launched in India: price, specifications and more

Vivo V30e has arrived. Vivo has expanded its V30 series lineup with the launch of Vivo V30e in India. This smartphone has an AMOLED display and is equipped with a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and has a 5,500 mAh battery. Vivo V30e is available in two versions, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. read more.

