Kendrick Lamar fans label Drake's house on Google Maps as 'Kendrick Owned'





Kendrick Lamar fans and Drake fans aren't as different as they think. Some pgLang followers customize their Google Maps location after Kendrick Lamar used Drake's house with a child molester's marker as cover art for his “Not Like Us” diss track Looks like they got creative with the options. Plus, they're currently reading things like “Kendrick Owns,” “A Minor,” “Kendrick's Dog,” and more. K.Dot supporters are capitalizing on internet narratives in much the same way that the OVO camp (including its bosses) does. This is done during beef. When it comes to this and the horrifying allegations thrown at both MCs, there's much more of a level playing field than die-hards on either side would have you believe.

Plus, who knows how this beef ages, what cleanses, what more comes out, and whether Kendrick Lamar really goes too far and risks a desperate look with further diss. I don't even know. Drake is currently in an interesting position of doubling down or pivoting, and we know that either option could be very deadly. The question now is what it will take to make that happen, and whether K.Dot's pressure strategy will backfire when the hype behind the decline is this big. Suspicions aside, both are fearlessly calculating and strategizing in their approach.

Read more: Lil Wayne reveals in interview before dissing Kendrick Lamar that Drake was with his girlfriend while in prison

Drake's home targeted by Kendrick Lamar fans on Google Maps

Elsewhere, Drake is rumored to have responded to Metro Boomin's “This Beat” online, but we're not sure where the actual screenshotted comment came from, or if it was just doctored. This is considered a reaction because it is difficult to find. In any case, he completely denied and directly responded to his daughter's claims on his Instagram Story, but did not respond to any of the other claims made by Kendrick Lamar. The Toronto superstar has asked Morrall to produce documents related to his snatching allegations and pressured Tupac's estate to retract his earlier diss, but he has not directly addressed the harsher accusations. No statement was issued. Kendrick, on the other hand, continued to lump all of Drake's shots as lies and claim they were lies in these diss tracks, which is still a workaround.

Whether it was Drake's house or Kendrick Lamar's height, there was plenty of parasocial fun on social media from people documenting and clowning around the magnitude of this moment in mainstream hip-hop. This culture is debating who wins, and Kendrick Lamar and Drake may not even have the deciding blow yet. It might be a different story if the evidence was on paper, but it would be nice to be taken seriously. But for now, not even Google is safe from this war.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar receives backlash for DJ Vlad threatening black professor's job over Drake vs. Drake Comments

