Local News Blues: Follow Google Money on LION and INN





Here's what we learned.

local news blues

Editor's note: InDepthNH.org is part of the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), LION Publishers, the NH Center for Nonprofits, and the Alliance of Nonprofit News Outlets (ANNO). We encourage our New Hampshire readers to stay abreast of changes occurring in news delivery. Because change affects all of us and the future of our democracy. Oddly enough, there's a lot of fake news out there about the news industry, or at least a lot of misinformation about how to protect local news. To get started, we recommend signing up for Alice Dreger's Local News Blues, Dick Tofel's Second Rough Draft, and Dan Kennedy's Media Nation. Because of their thoughtful insights and years of experience. And of course, we encourage you to keep reading InDepthNH.org. Because we believe we are the future of news in New Hampshire.And we love working for you! — Thank you Nancy West

Explore your inbox

Get news from an impartial nonprofit watchdog delivered straight to your inbox.

Written by Alice Drager

While many local news organizations are struggling financially to survive, some of the nonprofit and for-profit state-owned companies that support them are doing well with expanded budgets and staffing. . Their tone-deaf celebratory announcement (we've hired more people!) has caused more than a few cries of discontent from news publishers trying to make ends meet.

what are they doing with that money? This has become a frequent complaint.

So we'll look at two specific cases: Google News Initiative (GNI) funding provided to INN and LION Publishers, two nonprofit membership organizations with hundreds of local news providers. I thought.

First, it should be noted that INN and LION decided to do different things with the millions of dollars they received from GNI.

While INN and LION both had to complete the establishment of programming newsrooms to win the $20,000 grant, INN established a Fundamentals Lab centered around a series of webinars taught by Google staff. Google staff will use this opportunity to share best practices (some of which may be costly), including using Google products. The webinar has been described by attendees as akin to a free lunch timeshare pitch, but because it's virtual, you won't be able to sample chicken salad or tapioca pudding.

LION has decided to incorporate a significant funding injection from Google into its existing sustainability audit program. The program pairs newsrooms with hired experts to identify and constructively address roadblocks within the organization.

LION previously offered a $6,000 entry fee, but had to cap that amount relatively tightly. But GNI funding means LION has gone from having 100 newsrooms audited at $6,000 each to 360 newsrooms audited at $20,000 each, according to the Lions executive director. Chris Krewson said.

Anecdotally, news publishers tell Local News Blues that LION's audits are extremely helpful. The participant does not complain that in order to receive money he needs to complete the LION process.

In contrast, many people are dissatisfied with the Google-driven webinars mandated by the INN program and say they would like more of those webinars to be opt-in.

When I asked for numbers on total and net spending via GNI, INN responded transparently.

According to INN Communications Director Sharene Azimi, the Google News Initiative will contract with INN for up to $8.184 billion, create $20,000 pass-through grants for up to 372 members participating in the training program, and provide a 9% ( $744,000) to INN. Program management. To date, 116 INN members have participated in this program, and approximately 200 people have applied.

Azimi added that about 25% of the $744,000 that INN could receive if it meets all the metrics in its contract with GNI is being invested directly. [INN] Members who support travel receive grants for a range of events, including coaches who help members tackle sustainability challenges.

INN determines which INN members earn these travel allowances and coaches. Applications are normally open to all members, but when resources are limited, INNs must determine who most needs support, Azimi wrote in the response below. -Upload your question.

What does INN do with the remaining approximately $550,000 after deducting it from the GNI limit?

This will be devoted to the administration of the program, including funding the software that manages the application process. A part-time employee who manages applications and processes payments.Increase in audit fees [for INNs own financial audit] This is because the one-time payment increases INN's total budget, which affects the price of the audit, and the remainder goes into INN's general operating budget to support everything else.

Mr. Krewson of the Lions said he could not answer my questions about how much revenue his organization receives from GNI or how much net profit it makes.

“I'm sorry I can't give you an answer, but Google requires confidentiality regarding its contract with Google,” Krewson said.

Perhaps LIONs 990 will finally reveal the answer regarding gross. Meanwhile, Krewson's 360 members to his name each earn his $20,000, which brings his total to $7.2 million, giving an idea of ​​how much money is flowing to membership organizations. You can guess. (Incidentally, based on Azimi's numbers, his GNI subsidy for INN totals about $7.4 million.)

When asked about staffing for the Lions' GNI program, Krewson said, “We rely primarily on external audit analysts to complete our audits, so we are hiring new full-time staff to support this work.” I didn't hire them.” Unlike previous years, in 2024 he eliminated programs without cohort-based labs at LION. He also added 15 coaches/analysts to strengthen the process and handle this growth.

Like Azimi, Krewson was quick to point out that some GNI overheads financially benefit members. LION also uses some of the overhead funds it seeks from funders to keep membership fees low. The most popular tier (for the smallest members) costs $140 per year, which is often waived unless you earn more than $5,000. We also provide large subsidies for event tickets. The conference's early bird rate of $65 is well below industry standards.

Google's announcement about this GNI funding in June 2023 indicated that similar grants would be given to the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the National Hispanic Publishers Association, and the Alternative News Media Association. You should contact those organizations and ask them how much revenue they generated, their net income, and what they used the money for.

By the way, some newsrooms that are members of both LION and INN were able to secure $20,000 grants for both sets. This is quite expensive for a small business.

But don't expect more money to come from Google, unless it's getting so much bad press that it needs to spread more goodwill to journalists.

Stop calling it hush money. It's too awkward, isn't it?

Alice Dreger is a journalist, historian, and publisher of Local News Blues. She founded and ran East Lansing Info, a nonprofit digital investigative news service, for about 10 years. For more information, visit the Local News Blues contributor page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indepthnh.org/2024/05/05/local-news-blues-following-the-google-money-at-lion-and-inn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos