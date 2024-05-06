Product managers explain which companies are better





Meta Product Manager, who held a similar role at Google, identified some differences between technology companies based on his experience over the past six years.

Daniel McKinnon served as Product Manager at Meta from 2018 to 2022. He then worked at Google for two years before returning to Meta in February to work on the company's Ray-Ban AI glasses.

Business Insider has confirmed his employment history.

McKinnon wrote on his personal blog that while the two companies may seem similar, prospective candidates should be aware of some key differences between the two companies, from work-life balance to compensation. .

“Meta and Google are both incredible technology companies that great PMs can thrive in,” McKinnon wrote, adding, “If you're looking for growth at the expense of stress and pressure, Meta is probably a better fit. ” he added.

“If you prioritize work-life balance, stability, and job security, Google may be the place for you,” he wrote.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Here are some of the differences, according to McKinnon:

compensation

McKinnon said Meta and Google offer salary, bonuses and restricted stock unit (RSU) grants to product managers, but their pay structures are different.

McKinnon wrote that Meta will distribute the RSUs evenly over four years, while Google is paying the grant upfront, with 70% of the equity provided within the first two years of employment.

Overall, the company offers much smaller equity renewals than Meta, so the “typical Google employee” could earn less each year, he wrote. Some companies offer stock refreshes, which essentially provide more stock after the initial stock grant has been offered, as an incentive for employees to stick with their employer.

“Google's refresher is significantly smaller than the meta at the same level and role, and has a much lower performance multiplier,” McKinnon wrote.

McKinnon said Google employees are sometimes recognized as having a “significant impact” on the company, but they don't receive additional bonuses or stock updates.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson said that employees' annual disputed Mr McKinnon's claim that his income was decreasing.

“A 'Significant Impact' rating provides a generous multiplier for all employees who receive the rating, with bonuses and stock refreshes exceeding the target amount. “We recognize this and want to reward them accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that in 2024, “the majority of Google employees received increased compensation, including raises, stock grants, and bonuses.”

Business Insider reported in March that Google employees received a reduction in compensation this year.

One employee told BI that the stock renewal amount was “significantly less than what Google has historically offered,” while one executive said some employees received “excellent” ratings. Despite this, the total amount of remuneration has decreased.

project opportunities

McKinnon describes Meta and Google as a “bottom-up” company, where ideas come primarily from small teams building prototypes, with other colleagues joining if the prototypes gain traction. .

“Gmail (Google) and Marketplace (Meta) are both famous for being side projects that then grew into major components of the business,” McKinnon wrote.

But the two companies differ in how they evaluate and support new ideas, McKinnon wrote, and while Meta's leadership can be enthusiastic and “aggressive” about new projects, it doesn't meet expectations. He said if it was an idea, it could be canceled immediately.

The product manager recalled how he was working on an audio social project when Clubhouse, an audio-based social media app, was popular.

“Hundreds of friends and I were invited to see if we could make social audio work on Facebook Blue,” he wrote, noting that at the time Facebook was trying to make it a competitor for audio social apps. I mentioned that it happened. “Less than a year later, our team was blown up when it became clear that we weren't living up to expectations.”

McKinnon said Meta's leadership, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, can also step in if they see conflicting visions between teams about a product.

“When Mark or his executives come across two different visions for a product, they ask the disputing parties to review and make a call based on their decision,” McKinnon wrote. “This top-down control can have an impact both ways, depending on which side of the decision you are on.”

But at Google, teams can work on similar projects for “literally decades” without leadership intervention, McKinnon wrote, pointing to Maps and Waze, both GPS apps owned by Google. .

While this may be beneficial for product managers who want to pursue the product vision with their own teams, it can also be frustrating for ambitious PMs who want to build products that require large teams. Yes,” he wrote.

Additionally, McKinnon said, Google's project timelines can span “decades.”

He wrote that when he pitched the idea to Google's vice president, he was told that the idea was great, but that he wanted employees to focus on Google's search business.

“This exchange encapsulates how Google thinks about change, which is probably true from the perspective of Google shareholders, but may not be attractive to future product managers,” McKinnon said. he wrote.

A Google spokesperson pointed to CEO Sundar Pichai's comments on Alphabet's first-quarter results, where he explained how the company is trying to move faster by simplifying its team structure.

company transparency

Meta maintains some of the transparency the company was known for in its early days, McKinnon wrote.

At Meta, McKinnon was aware of what other teams were working on through internal forums and dashboards.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg still hosts weekly Q&A sessions with employees and answers questions “on the fly,” McKinnon wrote.

Managers are expected to openly report on promotions and employee evaluations, and “compensation is routine and predictable,” he writes.

One of the downsides to transparency, McKinnon said, is that employees have “no place to hide.” This means everyone knows what employees are working on and can no longer “take a backseat”.

At Google, employees primarily communicate via email or chat, making it even harder to keep track of what everyone is doing, McKinnon wrote.

McKinnon also wrote that he felt Google CEO Sundar Pichai was less candid in his responses to employees like Zuckerberg.

He wrote that compensation is also less predictable at the search giant and it is difficult to get feedback from management.

“This isn't great for someone trying to learn and grow, but this organizational style makes it much easier to let work flow into the background when other life priorities need attention.” It gets easier,” he writes.

McKinnon said both companies have shown an overall decline in transparency.

“Expression” in the workplace

At Meta, McKinnon feels that dissenting opinions are welcomed.

“Meta feels like a quasi-academic, truth-seeking organization where decisions are driven by data and dissenting opinions are encouraged,” he wrote. “This environment can be very unsettling for people who are used to consensual and non-confrontational cultures.”

Unlike Google, employees are more “reticent” when it comes to “free expression,” McKinnon said.

“Questioning priorities is generally discouraged, which tends to create a more collegial work environment, but can be frustrating for PMs who want to effect change,” he wrote. ing.

In April, Google fired at least 28 employees for protesting its Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with the Israeli government.

career ladder

McKinnon wrote that the career ladder appears to be faster at Meta than at Google, and promotions are often based on seniority.

McKinnon notes that Meta's leadership team is full of young vice presidents, including Susan Lee, the company's chief financial officer, who took the role at age 36.

“Google is much more time-based,” McKinnon wrote.

McKinnon said managers are given promotion quotas based on tenure, and while it is possible for managers to be promoted based on superior performance, this is “much more rare.”

He also added the following caveats: “But these career progression observations go both ways. I've never been in this situation, but I think it's much easier to get fired for poor performance at Meta than at Google. That should definitely be a factor in dismissal.'' These are people for whom job security is a top priority. ”

PM vs. Software Engineer

McKinnon said product managers at Meta and Google can serve different purposes.

At Google, McKinnon saw projects as primarily created and led by software engineers, with PMs playing a more supporting role.

At Meta, he writes, there is more emphasis on product managers who are “responsible for both making sure the broader team is building something useful and that that usefulness can be quantified and iterated.”

“Both approaches have their merits, but I never got over the feeling that if Google removed the entire PM feature, it wouldn't have a significant impact,” McKinnon wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/product-manager-work-culture-differences-between-meta-google-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos