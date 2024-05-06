Drivewyze wins ITS America Innovation Award





Drivewyze received the inaugural ITS Innovation Showcase Award from ITS America at the 2024 ITS America Conference & Expo in Phoenix, Arizona.

This category aims to recognize breakthrough innovations and solutions that define the future of transportation and was voted on by event attendees.

Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America, said, “The innovation happening in our field is increasing every day, and this win strengthens Drivewyze's solutions and partnerships with government agencies. is now stronger and more relevant to provide in-vehicle safety warnings to truck drivers.”

Creative and innovative approaches to keeping drivers safe on the road can only be achieved through collaboration between the public and private sectors. I would like to congratulate Drivewyze on their Smart Roadways program. The awards aim to reflect the best and brightest in the industry, and they are highly deserving inaugural recipients.

With Smart Roadways technology, transportation agencies can inform commercial truck drivers in-vehicle about upcoming road hazards, such as sudden or unexpected traffic jams, active work zones, parked service vehicles, emergencies and emergencies. can issue safety warnings.

These are provided free to truckers and trucking companies through the Drivewyze Free application and are proven to slow drivers down, Drivewyze says.

“State agencies partner with us because our smart roadway services provide access to hundreds of thousands of connected trucks, high-quality data, and in-vehicle alerts,” said Brian Heath. “This is because we are leveraging quantifiable benefits, such as insights into improved performance and driver behavior as a result.” CEO of Drivewise.

“We are excited to work with leading transit agencies leveraging our device-agnostic, one-to-many connected truck platform, because together we can make significant advances in highway safety. Because there is.

