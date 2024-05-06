Huawei emphasizes commitment to French technology market





People attend an event at the Huawei booth at a technology exhibition on June 15, 2023 in Paris, France. [Gao Jing / XINHUA]

Chinese technology giant Huawei remains focused on the French market despite the challenges posed by an increasingly complex global geopolitical situation.

Huawei, a French company founded in 2003, began construction of a factory project for mobile phone network equipment in the Alsace region of France in April 2023.

The 200 million euro ($214 million) investment will be Huawei's first factory in Europe and its largest manufacturing facility outside China.

Huawei Technologies France also has five R&D centers specializing in basic research, an innovation center, and a mathematics research center. Eighty percent of the company's 1,100 employees are locally hired.

Zhang Minggang, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies France, said France and Europe are not only important markets for Huawei, but also have a sound industrial base, strong innovation capabilities, and rich culture. , which is home to numerous international standards organizations.

“On the one hand, Huawei wants to create value in France through its activities and investments in France.On the other hand, Huawei also wants to establish deeper roots in France and Europe through its activities in France. “We are,” Zhang said.

Huawei Technologies France contributes more than 1 billion euros to the French economy every year and directly and indirectly creates 9,760 jobs.

Including the related business income of Huawei's suppliers and partners, the annual business volume is 2.5 billion euros, and the total tax to the national exchequer is 265 million euros, including 65 million euros in taxes paid directly by Huawei. .

Mr. Zhang was proud that Huawei Technologies France was recognized as a good corporate citizen by local residents, parliamentarians, and local government officials.

Huawei's DigiTruck program, launched in 2021, provides mobile classrooms with 20 computers mounted on solar-powered trucks. We offer workshops aimed at supporting local residents in their fight against digital illiteracy.

According to the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research in June 2023, approximately 15.4 percent of the French population struggles with digital technology or does not have access to IT tools.

Currently in the sixth phase of its journey, the Digitruck is traveling a four-month route starting from March. The DigiTruck program has so far hosted around 6,000 people in more than 40 cities in France. Two-thirds of participants are over 55 years old.

Zhang Minggang, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies France, said: [Chen Weihua / China Daily]

Zhang said local mayors and officials in France have shown great support and enthusiasm for Digitrack, helping to promote the program and organize training for local people in need.

“Digital technology is a powerful vector for social and professional integration. Huawei, based in France for more than 20 years, has taken over the responsibility as a leading digital player and has made it possible for as many people as possible to become proficient in IT tools.” We want to promote this,” Zhang said. .

Zhang acknowledged that the European Commission's fear-mongering and labeling Huawei as an untrustworthy vendor had harmed the company.

He said the facts speak louder and various evaluations have shown that Huawei 5G has no cybersecurity problems or technical problems.

He added that he was encouraged by the good news received in April when Huawei Cloud announced compliance with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct for cloud services dedicated to the European market. This is considered a demonstration of Huawei Cloud's commitment to privacy, data security, and security. transparency.

