Google to move some US jobs to India, The Register reported





Asia Overview According to reports, Google announced last week that it would lay off 200 professionals from its core team and transfer some roles to India and Mexico.

Teams affected by the reorganization include the IT technology department, Python developer team, technical infrastructure, security foundation, app platform, core developers, and some engineering roles. This reduction is said to also impact governance and protected data groups.

In a reported email, Asim Hussain, vice president of Google's developer ecosystem, said: “We are looking to maintain our current global footprint while moving our business closer to our partners and developer community. , we look forward to expanding our rapidly growing global workforce.”

Last year, Google made a flurry of layoffs, most notably laying off 12,000 employees in January and many more in the years since.

Access WhatsApp even in banned countries, reveals product manager

Despite restrictions on the use of Meta's messaging platform WhatsApp, product executives say tens of millions of people in countries such as North Korea, China and Iran use the app with workarounds. Will Cathcart told the BBC last week. The app is banned in North Korea and Iran. Downloads from the App Store are prohibited by Apple in China. Syria, Senegal, and Guinea are known to block WhatsApp intermittently, while Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates restrict voice calling capabilities.

Cathcart said virtual private networks (VPNs) are one of the tools used to circumvent the ban.

Paytm bids farewell to CEO

According to local media, Indian digital payments company Paytm's CEO Varun Sridhar has resigned and been replaced by Rakesh Singh. Sridhar is rumored to be moving into a new role within the company.

Taiwan's submarine cables need security upgrades, NSB says

The head of Taiwan's main intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau (NSB), reportedly told lawmakers that Taiwan needs to strengthen its undersea cables.

Lines in key areas of China's “gray zone” were cut 20 times last year. Secretary-General Tsai Min-Yen has not suggested that the Chinese government has blocked the route, but some think tanks have made such an assumption.

Chinese national arrested for using drone in Singapore

A Chinese tourist has been detained after flying a drone over his country's embassy in Singapore, with the embassy calling on citizens to be aware of local laws or ruin their holiday. It is illegal to fly a drone within Singapore's restricted areas without a flight permit.

APAC Deal Book

Recent partnerships and deals spotted across the region by The Register last week include:

Microsoft is a very busy company. The tech giant announced a $1.7 billion investment over four years in cloud and AI infrastructure in Indonesia, committed to opening its first regional data center in Thailand, and will mainly invest in cloud and AI infrastructure in Malaysia. announced its largest investment to date of $2.2 billion. Enterprise cloud development company ServiceNow has changed its leadership for Australia and New Zealand, with Barry Deitrich appointed as his ANZ group vice president and managing director, effective June 3. David Thodey AO has also joined as a strategic advisor. Cybersecurity consultancy firm S-RM announced that it will expand its cybersecurity operations to the Asia-Pacific region. “With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, S-RM will support new and existing customers across the region with a full range of services including cyber advisory, offensive security and incident response,” the company said in a statement.

