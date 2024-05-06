High-tech industry: America's high-tech industry cannot survive without Indians: SVC Chamber of Commerce CEO





The CEO of Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce said Indians are one of the biggest leaders of innovation in Silicon Valley and the US high-tech industry cannot survive without them.

“We don't have the new numbers, but the important thing is that we (Indians) are such an influential contributor,” Harbir K. Bhatia told PTI in an interview.

India is Silicon Valley's Biggest Innovation One of the leaders. …According to data collected, 40 percent of Silicon Valley's CEOs and founders were from South Asia or India. This is huge," she said. Located in Santa Clara, the heart of Silicon Valley, the Chamber is comprised of a group of visionary business leaders from multiple cities who help shape Silicon Valley's growth and future.

“Here you have the opportunity to bring your whole self to work and be creative without worrying about the color of your skin, your skin, your religious beliefs, your performers, your culture, etc.'' she said.

Bhatia said Indians are at the top of major companies such as Google, YouTube, Google Foundation and Microsoft. “Find a story that interests you. They're either at the CXO (chief experience officer) level or the CEO. That's not going to happen. It's a coincidence,” she said. Bhatia said that Indians bring the best values ​​to work, such as hard work and productivity.

“I can tell you this: If you get a 98 in school, mom and dad will always say, why didn't you get a 100? That's our culture. That's who we are. That's never enough. “And that craving and that desire is what separates us (from others),'' Bhatia said.

“I'm not saying other peoples don't believe this way, but for us, as one of the largest populations on the planet, this is part of who we are, it's inherent. …” she said.

Praising India's jugaad for its frugal and flexible approach to problem-solving, she said: “If you have a problem, put Digi on it and you will find a solution.

When asked about the relationship between Silicon Valley and India, he said that India has played an important role in the success of Silicon Valley.

“Well, there are a lot of connections. Let's talk about the basics. The basics are that the majority of outsourcing still happens in India. The technology industry can thrive in the United States because Because we can run a three-to-one model, where one American employee costs three Indian employees,'' Bhatia said.

“I mean, let's be real about it. Who's running all the operations? Who's keeping all the lights on? Part of every technology company, some kind of It's our troops and our community that are in large part in shape. They can't survive without us,” she said.

America is bringing in the brightest minds from India, she said.

“There's a reason why they keep trying to put a cap on visas. They know we're very healthy, so they just have to put a limit on it. Otherwise, I “They could lose all their jobs,” she said.

She said Indians can succeed in any profession, including technology, agriculture and medicine.

