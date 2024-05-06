Features: Type C for tech





Indian law firms are reluctant to invest in legal technology. However, with the advent of accurate AI-based technologies and an increasingly competitive market, implementing legal technology is no longer an option, but a necessity. Law firms are now hiring more technology management professionals who can create roadmaps for technology-driven financial growth and develop innovative client solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology.

It is no secret that the Indian legal industry is generally lagging behind when it comes to technology adoption. The legal community has typically distanced itself strategically from the technological explosion that has driven the country's growth over the past two decades, dismissing available market tools as inaccurate, lacking legal acumen, and impractical. Ta.

This technology-free (or at least low-tech) model continued to work for many years, reinforcing the view that legal market growth was not tied to technology adoption. However, things started to change in the second half of the last decade. This is because of the emergence of a new crop of tech-savvy law firm leaders in the legal tech industry who see the utility in building out their technology infrastructure as well as improving efficiency. It not only reduces costs but also serves as an effective brand building tool.

Additionally, the legal market is becoming increasingly competitive with the emergence of small law firms offering high-quality services and a personalized approach at competitive prices. As a result, top law firms can no longer ignore the need to deploy technology tools to remain relevant and competitive in a fragmented and disruptive market environment. Failure to implement technology can result in loss of market share and reduced competitiveness.

Connecting technology to growth

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas spearheaded his law firm in 2017 when it signed an agreement with Kira, a Canadian AI software provider, to handle contract lifecycle management for transactions. The company was also one of the first to hire a C-level technology executive, hiring Komal Gupta as chief innovation officer to drive technology integration.

Technology experts are in high demand in the legal world today, and even small law firms are investing heavily in building technology capabilities.

Mr. Gupta, a lawyer by training, said the increasing trend of Indian law firms hiring technology executives is a response to the ongoing digital transformation within the legal industry. She says law firms are recognizing the need for skilled professionals who can guide them in this dynamic digital environment.

Despite high investment costs, the need to remain competitive is driving midsize companies to invest in technology growth. In March, criminal law-focused MZM Legal became the latest company to hire Suchorita Mookerjee, formerly senior vice president of legal shared services at US business solutions provider Exela Technologies, as chief technology officer. Ta.

Technology strategy in Indian law firms, especially large and mid-sized ones, is no longer an option but is becoming the new normal, says Mookerjee.

Clients are demanding that law firms innovate and provide more valuable services. Overhead costs are killing businesses, so technology is being sought to help improve efficiency and productivity. During these challenging times, staying focused on the path forward includes considering technology as a law firm. We are an essential partner in the success your law firm wants to achieve.

– Suchorita Mookerjee, MZM Legal

Clients are demanding that law firms innovate and provide more valuable services. Courts are evolving and becoming more digital, and are actively forcing businesses to do the same. Overhead costs are killing businesses, so technology is being sought to help improve efficiency and productivity. Market pressures are not kind. Staying focused on the path forward during these challenging times, Mookerjee explains, includes considering technology as an essential partner towards the success law firms want to achieve. .

Mookerjee points out that technology investment budgets at law firms are increasing rapidly. That direction has accelerated since the pandemic. Ten years ago, legal tech would not have been on a law firm's priority list. Now it's probably in the top three.

Globally, 10 to 12 percent of law firms' annual budgets are devoted to technological advances. But Indian law firms have yet to meet that standard, Mookerjee said.

CAM's Gupta explains that quantifying return on investment when it comes to technology infrastructure remains a challenge in law firm budgeting. While it can be difficult to quantify return on investment in the early stages, the impact on quality, time savings, and user experience can be measured during the pilot phase, Gupta explains.

Building a technology roadmap

What law firms now agree on is that the right C-level leadership is key to driving technological change in processes. Technology executives are responsible for building the technology infrastructure broadly on two fronts. Internally, it increases company efficiency, reduces overhead costs, and improves financial health. Externally, we provide our clients with innovative solutions using cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.

As heads of technology, executives examine existing infrastructure for alignment with the company's long-term growth and strategic goals.

Creating a comprehensive technology roadmap always helps define the transition from the current state to the future stage, says Mookerjee.

Next, executives build the right capabilities that are right for their companies, both in the short and long term.

When faced with a problem that requires a solution, I thoroughly evaluate both the solutions available on the market and the possibility of developing a customized in-house solution, explains Mr. Gupta.

If you believe your solution will have an impact but requires changes to existing configurations, I recommend implementing these changes first. During implementation, a significant amount of time is spent providing regular training to end users, managing expectations about the functionality of the technology, monitoring impact and results, and providing feedback for continuous improvement, she says. says.

Connecting technology to a law firm's financial health is a key responsibility of the technology officer. By leveraging generative AI to improve accounting, practice management, resource allocation, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and ultimately profitability, law firms can manage their finances with unprecedented accuracy and ease. It will be.

For example, advanced analytics can provide a panoramic view of a company's financial health, highlighting profitable areas and identifying where costs can be cut. Billing automation directly leads to improved cash flow and profitability. Time tracking automation has been taken to a different level with geo-tagging, he explains Mookerjee.

With a vast number of vendors and software providers at their disposal, technology professionals must choose the right partner or build capabilities in-house to implement the company's vision at the right cost and within the right timeline. there is.

Choosing the right tool

Mookerjee says that for law firms, technology is not just a third-party vendor, but an important partner. The current buzzword is AI-enabled technology. Experts say most companies see AI as potentially providing a viable solution.

This was not the case 5-10 years ago when solutions could only guarantee 20-30% delivery. Manual intervention/quality checks were still required. Using AI, the solution to this problem is about 80-85%, and will likely improve as the AI ​​learns. At an immediate level, companies are looking to invest in document management, business management software and data security management solutions, Mookerjee said.

Identifying, contracting, and managing AI software providers for law firms is difficult, says Mookerjee. It's hard to make them understand why lawyers want what they want and why nothing more than a complete resolution is expected. Developers have their own style and their own logic. That logic often conflicts with the way lawyers see things. Even a basic level of disconnect in the nomenclature and classification logic can cause the entire algorithm to incorrectly select the correct variables.

The cost factor cannot be ignored. In India, apart from the top 20 law firms, not many law firms can afford the kind of technology available in the market. There is also a need for continuous upgrades when it comes to technology, which is not only expensive but also time-consuming, she added.

As Mr. Gupta points out, large law firms are looking to build more technology in-house. In 2019, CAM launched Prarambu, India's first legal tech incubator, with the aim of nurturing young entrepreneurs and developing bespoke legal technology solutions for the Indian legal market.

It has been a rewarding experience working with the legal tech developers at our legal tech incubator, Prarambh, as well as the developers our firm contracts with. They are willing to understand the specific requirements of the legal profession, which is very important given the complexity of the legal field. The flexibility to customize the solution to meet these needs is especially valuable. Equally important, says Gupta, is a willingness to take feedback and make necessary changes accordingly.

Accuracy is paramount in the legal world. Every word, punctuation, and formatting choice can have a significant impact on a document's meaning and legality. So having founders and developers who understand precision and prioritize it is invaluable, adds Gupta.

