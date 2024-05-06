2024 | Women in tech to be the focus of entrepreneurship events





iAccelerate hosts an annual breakfast to empower and inspire female founders

iAccelerate, the University of Wollongong's business incubator, is known for harnessing the talent and developing the potential of female entrepreneurs.

According to the 2023 Impact Report, more than 53% of companies under the company's umbrella have at least one active female founder, well above the national and international average for innovation ecosystems.

iAccelerate continues its focus on empowering female founders and business leaders with its annual Entrepreneurial Women's Breakfast this week (Thursday, May 9). This breakfast is an event aimed at bringing women together around a shared interest in entrepreneurship, for women, by women, and entrepreneurship.

This year's theme is “Leaders in Tech,” which brings together pioneering women from both the domestic and international technology industries. They will share their career stories and strategies for navigating the intersection of entrepreneurship and technology.

This event provides a platform to network and learn from women who are at the forefront of technology entrepreneurship, from overcoming challenges to leveraging innovation.

This panel will be hosted by Rebecca Duldig, a medical technology entrepreneur and business development manager at iAccelerate. She leverages her commercial expertise to foster an ecosystem in which budding entrepreneurs can thrive.

Rebecca will be joined on the panel by Susan Chan, Senior Manager, International Trade, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Dr. Sheridan Goh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cenofex Innovations. Accelo's co-founder and engineering lead is Christine Higgins.

Dr. Tamantha Stutchberry, director of iAccelerate, said that while the technology industry is a male-dominated industry, iAccelerate is working to increase female representation and change that narrative.

“Technology and gender diversity are both fundamental themes at iAccelerate. We are committed to increasing the number of female entrepreneurs and establishing the Illawarra as a great place to grow and incubate technology start-ups. The Entrepreneurial Women Breakfast really connects these two threads because it focuses on doing.

“We know that the number of women in technology is still significantly lower than that of men, but this is even more so in leadership and executive positions. You may experience a lack of life balance and difficulty in achieving leadership positions or advancing your career. We are actively working to support your progress.

“Hearing about the experiences of other women in the tech industry and learning about their stories and how they have navigated the industry will inspire other women looking to build their careers and find their place in the industry. It will give you strength.”

The Entrepreneurial Women's Breakfast series was first launched in 2014 to share the insights and stories of successful entrepreneurial women. After being paused during the pandemic, this conversation series is back.

About the Speaker Dr. Sheridan Goh is CEO and co-founder of Cenofex Innovations, a Wollongong-based biotechnology company that measures lymphedema, a condition caused by the buildup of lymph fluid in parts of the body. We are developing medical devices to transform the management of these diseases. swelling. Christine Higgins is one of Wollongong's most established and respected technology entrepreneurs. As co-founder of client work management software company Accelo, she helped the tech startup scale from her four staff to over 100 staff worldwide, until its successful exit earlier this year. I've seen it. Susan Zhang has rapidly scaled the heights of the global technology sector, established herself as a serial entrepreneur and innovator, and forged strong links between China and Australia to foster business and cross-cultural relations. I'm here. She has done all this in just her 10 years. Having held senior creative roles at Google, TikTok, Amazon and Canva, and currently working at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO), Susan's keen business acumen and entrepreneurial leadership have led her to become a leader in young tech entrepreneurs around the world. He has established himself as a valuable leader for the family.

About the event

What: Breakfast for Entrepreneurial Women: Leaders in Technology

Date and time: Thursday, May 9th, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: Breakout Space, iAccelerate, Innovation Campus, Squires Way, North Wollongong

For tickets, visit https://www.uow.edu.au/events/2024/entrepreneurial-womens-breakfast-leaders-in-tech.php.

