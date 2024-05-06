French companies prepare to expand participation in CIIE





Visitors will learn about French cuisine at the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November.Chinese daily newspaper

French companies are encouraged to expand their participation in the 7th China International Import Expo as an opportunity to further exploit the vast potential of the Chinese market.

Lu Xie, Chinese Ambassador to France, said: “In recent years, with the continuous expansion of China's middle-income class and improvement in consumption demand, the Chinese market has shown great vitality, attracting more and more French products to China. “There is,” he said. , during a promotional event for CIIE in Paris on April 16th.

French companies have been participating in the Expo since its opening in 2018. France was invited as the guest of honor at the second CIIE, and French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the opening ceremony. Five years later, France was invited as the guest of honor for the second time at the 7th CIIE, scheduled for November 5th to 10th.

“The French government and companies have always been frequent guests of CIIE. France was once again invited as the guest of honor, fully demonstrating the importance and recognition of French companies and products in China.” More French companies join CIIE We hope to leverage the platform, seize the opportunity, cultivate deeply in China, provide more high-quality products to Chinese consumers, and share China's vast consumer market,” Lu said.

As highlighted by Mr. Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director-General of the CIIE Secretariat, France's participation consistently ranks among the highest among all countries in terms of number of exhibitors, exhibition area and expected transaction volume. France's exhibition space at CIIE expanded from more than 10,000 square meters in the first year to 21,000 square meters last year.

The seventh edition of the CIIE will see the creation of a “From French Farm to Chinese Table” zone within the food and agricultural products exhibition area, thanks to a collaboration mechanism envisioned by the leaders of the two countries last year.

“Over the past six years, CIIE has played a vital role in L'Oréal's open innovation efforts. L'Oréal has debuted more than 20 new international brands,” said Lan Jensen, President of L'Oréal North Asia and China Public Relations. ” he said. CIIE will showcase dozens of beauty and cosmetic technologies, facilitating the transition from exhibitor to investor and from investor to partner. ”

L'Oréal has also co-sponsored projects such as the Big Bang Beauty Technology Innovation Challenge, opened an R&D center in Shanghai, and invested in local companies, all of which Lan sees as a ripple effect of participating in CIIE. There is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/06/WS66382262a31082fc043c5519.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos