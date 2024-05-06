



The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), under Chairman Lina Khan, shows no signs of slowing down in its global campaign to stifle American tech companies to the advantage of international competitors. The FTC's extreme policies, including colluding with foreign governments to impose harsh regulations and penalties on American companies, have had a significant negative impact on the U.S. economy and national security.

Recently, Mr. Khan defended the FTC's policies by citing various federal regulatory actions from the past several decades. In short, she argues, government intervention worked well then, so it must be the right answer now. However, there are obvious problems with this idea. The test cases Khan relies on are from a pre-digital world, and she ignores the fact that digital innovations are outliers among other competitive industries.

Mr. Kahn correctly recognizes that innovation is a key driver of America's economic competitiveness and must be protected. But innovation isn't being trampled by America's biggest corporations; it's being trampled by the Kearns FTC.

First of all, the FTC uses U.S. taxpayers to send employees traveling to Europe in order to assist the European Union in enforcing EU laws that unfairly target U.S. tech companies and, by extension, U.S. jobs and economic activity. It would be extremely inappropriate to send them to Japan.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has sided with foreign regulators and discredited American tech companies. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kahn also sought to discredit American tech companies by claiming that large companies only “provide marginal innovation” and that breakthrough innovations often come from outside. It is said that

This is a significant departure from reality for two reasons. First, the data shows that of the top five companies in the world that spend the most on research and development, four of them are U.S. tech companies targeted by the Kearns FTC.

Second, Khan ignores the fact that technology leaders, rather than stifling innovation, are helping to set and enforce safety and privacy standards across the digital ecosystem. These standards are crucial for small and medium-sized enterprises to have a chance to compete. One such example is the app store model used by various technology companies to prevent users from accidentally downloading malicious malware onto their phones via third-party apps. .

Not surprisingly, zealous antitrust regulators have also criticized these practices, despite clear evidence that they have enabled small digital developers to thrive and given consumers more choice. Without these business practices, personal data and emerging software developers will face increasing cyber threats.

Finally, Mr. Khan has failed to credibly address national security concerns about the FTC's actions. Instead, she dismisses these concerns, citing red herrings that argue that enabling technology leaders will have a negative impact on supply chain resiliency, and that the U.S. tech sector has been linked to America's geopolitical I suggested it wasn't aligned with my priorities. While the United States certainly has supply chain vulnerabilities that need to be addressed, the nature of these challenges is very different in the digital economy.

Mr. Khan fails to recognize this and the role of the U.S. sector in supporting U.S. national security objectives, particularly in terms of security risks related to competition with the People's Republic of China (China). US high-tech companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon have taken the lead in withdrawing from China. They have been doing so for more than a decade, given that US-China relations are increasingly characterized by strategic rivalry.

Kearns' comments also ignore Silicon Valley's contribution to America's geopolitical interests in Europe. Innovative technology companies such as Google, Maxar Technologies, Palantir, and Scale AI have strongly supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Their contributions range from countering cyberattacks and documenting war crimes to debunking Russian propaganda. Excessive regulation can stifle innovation, limit the U.S. high-tech sector's ability to serve U.S. global interests, and undermine U.S. national security.

Under Mr. Khan, the FTC has also positioned itself as the chief regulator of artificial intelligence (AI), extending beyond its regulatory authority. AI will be a force multiplier and a key driver of both the economy and national security. It is also an important area for strategic competition with China, which Beijing is seeking to prioritize.

The FTC's actions demonstrate a lack of understanding of the national security implications of over-regulating AI. Without national security capabilities, the FTC's regulatory approach to AI is likely to harm U.S. AI providers and result in China catching up to, or worse, overtaking the U.S. in her AI race. I'll forgive you. This would negatively impact industries and economic sectors far beyond the innovation sector, putting the broader U.S. economic and national strength at risk.

The FTC is supposed to be the agency that ensures fair, competitive, and innovative markets that protect the interests of consumers and the Americas. Under Chairman Khan, the FTC has maximized its powers and focused on imposing interventionist government regulations without regard to the impact on the U.S. economy or national security. These policies stifle technological innovation, erode U.S. economic leadership, and destroy U.S. geopolitical interests.

Brian Kavanaugh is a senior vice president at American Global Strategies LLC. He most recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Resilience on the National Security Council at the White House.

