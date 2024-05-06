Introduction overview | Apigy | Google Cloud





This page applies to Apigee, but not Apigee Hybrid.

Preview — Apigee API Hub

This feature is subject to the “Pre-GA Offering Terms” in the General Terms of Service section of the Service-Specific Terms. Pre-GA features are available “as is” and may have limited support. For more information, see the startup stage description.

A deployment is an API hub entity that describes where your API is hosted. For example, a deployment can represent an Apigee API proxy, an API deployed to Google Cloud API Gateway, or an API deployed to other Google Cloud services or non-Google Cloud services.

You can associate API versions with multiple deployments to create model scenarios such as development, staging, universal acceptance testing (UAT), and production deployments for specific versions.

If multiple versions of an API (or possibly different APIs) are deployed together, multiple versions can also be associated with a single deployment.

Deployment entities include metadata such as name, display name, description, and associated versions. The following three attributes specify details about the deployed API and are required to create a deployment in API Hub.

Deployment type: Specify the type of deployment, such as Apigee, Apigee Hybrid, or Apigee Edge Private Cloud. Resource URI: URI to the deployment resource. For example, if the deployment resource is of type APIGEE_PROXY, this field contains the URI to the proxy's management UI. Endpoint URL: The endpoint where the actual deployment of the API listens for requests. For example, this field could be a list of ID addresses or host names.

For more information about creating and managing deployments, see Managing Deployments.

