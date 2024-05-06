Researchers studying generative AI and academic publishing





With the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), the world of academic publishing is confronting the potential risks and benefits of using new technologies for scholarly research and article production.

As the technology grows in popularity, education research firm Ithaca S+R launched a new study last month to gain further insight into how generative AI will impact academic publishing.

Over the next few months, researchers will interview about 15 decision makers and others with expertise in the publishing industry about the opportunities and risks of generative AI, according to a blog post about the project.

Generative AI has the potential to be truly transformative, but it's also very fast, says Tracy Bergstrom, program manager for collections and infrastructure at Ithacus, who will lead the new study. says. This has become a very difficult field in his year, trying not just to keep up, but also to think about the implications.

The inquiry into Ithacus comes as the entire higher education sector grapples with how to approach generative AI.

Because generative AI is still new, ChatGPT launched in late 2022 and reached 100 million monthly active users within two months. There is less uniformity across higher education in whether or how students and faculty use ChatGPT to help complete assignments and research papers.

According to Inside Higher Eds' latest annual presidential survey, only 20% of universities have policies governing the use of AI in teaching and research. However, his 63% of presidents said AI policies are currently under consideration at each campus.

However, academic researchers under pressure to publish should not only follow their institution's rules, but also make sure that they are not violating journal rules when using ChatGPT or similar programs to write their papers. There is also a need. Some journals do not have clear guidelines regarding generative AI, such as science journals, which require explicit permission from the editor to use AI-generated text, images, figures, and data. .

In January, Ithaca released a report called “The Second Digital Transformation of Academic Publishing.” The report is based on dozens of interviews conducted between March and June 2023 with publishers, librarians, advocates, analysts, funders, and policymakers to view opportunities and risks. Based on. According to the organization's website, the impact of generative AI is becoming clear.

But nearly a year after those interviews, generative AI has gotten better and more questions have arisen.

I had heard that generative AI was an upcoming thing that people were paying attention to, but at the time I had not heard anything constructive about how generative AI tools in this space could drive the transformation process that we are currently seeing. We didn't collect enough data to say anything. Bergstrom said of the Ithaca report released in January.

As part of the new study, Bergstrom said she and her team have several important questions they want to investigate regarding generative AI and academic publishing. Something like this: How will generative AI tools integrate? What are the new areas where generative AI tools might blow up some of the old processes that we currently see or completely replace them? Generative AI tools How might this change the publishing industry? What are the most pressing ethical and market challenges regarding the tool?

Trust in research is at risk

Before delving into the logistical aspects of integrating generative AI into academic research, Mohammad Hosseini, a research ethics and integrity expert and assistant professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine, explains how AI-generated content works. It is important to answer questions regarding the completeness and reliability of the research process.

I'm a skeptic, but I'm not a Luddite. I think we should use it to our advantage, he said, noting that even though replication of research results is a sign of scientific integrity, we should not use content generated by generative AI. He pointed out that it is often difficult to replicate. Given the types of mistakes and errors these systems make, all users should ask themselves whether the content they produce can be verified for accuracy, errors and bias.

Additionally, if flawed AI-generated content passes the publishing process undetected, it becomes part of a vast pool of information that generative AI programs draw upon to generate answers to future queries. Masu.

We want our research to be reliable. We want people to try our vaccine in the middle of a pandemic. Hosseini said he wants people to believe the statistics about the risks of second-hand smoke. However, the existence of systems that spout content that appears to be based on scientific discoveries can erode the credibility of science over time.

Gregory E. Kaebnick, co-editor of the peer-reviewed bioethics journal Hastings Center Reports, said he was encouraged by some of the questions Ithaca is asking in the new study.

The nature of innovative technology is that we cannot predict what changes will occur. But once it happens, there's no going back, he said. What we need to do is iteratively ask how AI is being used and what applications people expect in the future.

Although he has some concerns about the potential for generative AI to infringe on the copyrights of other scholars, Keibnick said it could help diversify the authorship of academic publications. He said large language models (LLMs), a type of generative AI trained on text-based data that generates text-based answers, are useful for non-English-speaking researchers to publish research in major journals. He said that it could be a useful tool to advance the situation more advantageously. , often written in English.

They struggle to write well and organize their thoughts in a way that works well as a diary, Keibnick said. I imagine them using his LLM as an incredibly sophisticated thesaurus and asking, “What's a better paragraph here?” Or what's a better organizational scheme? That seems like a legitimate usage.

But it can be difficult to understand the line between such legitimate uses and those that transfer authorship to an LLM or use an LLM to imitate another author, Kaebnick said. said.

But making that distinction requires honest input from the academic community.

Transparency can help us think together about these issues and the use of LLMs to determine what works and what doesn't, Kaebnick said. But we can't have a public conversation about these things unless we know what's going on. He is one of the things that is valuable in Ithaca's research. They're trying to figure out what's going on.

