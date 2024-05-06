Driving economic growth through technology





Combat global economic disruption and achieve sustainable progress with artificial intelligence (AI)

In the aftermath of global economic turmoil, fostering a sustainable recovery has never been more urgent. Technology has emerged as a powerful force within this challenge, offering innovative solutions that drive economic growth while reducing environmental impact. I am fortunate to see the transformative potential of technology in creating a resilient economy.

The past few years have provided valuable insight into the vital role that robust digital infrastructure plays in maintaining continuity in daily life. Dubai's ability to adapt and grow in the face of adversity is evidence of the effectiveness of the digital ecosystem in sustaining socio-economic activity in the face of unprecedented challenges.

global outlook

In an era characterized by numerous shocks and fluctuations, the economy is undergoing constant change. It requires vigilance, adaptability, and anticipation.

Recent insights from the World Economic Forum and reports highlight the critical role of technology, skills development and innovation in navigating the evolving global economic landscape. Policymakers and business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos and other similar forums faced the difficult task of achieving high growth in an unstable, low-growth economy.

The UAE's involvement in the 54th session of the World Economic Forum 2024 strengthened our government's commitment to strengthening our economic profile and global competitiveness in all sectors that support our national economy. Through active participation, the UAE shared experiences and contributed to sustainable national and global economic development.

National discussions covered economics, diplomacy, education, and technology, focusing on themes such as artificial intelligence (AI), global trade, economic development, and geopolitics. These themes are fundamental to our time and will continue to be areas of focus for the UAE as a nation.

The power of AI

In the face of current challenges, technology appears as a beacon of optimism.

Take AI, for example, which offers opportunities to improve efficiency, productivity, and effectiveness across a variety of areas. These include education, health care, transportation, and environmental protection. However, achieving significant progress will require concerted international cooperation to harness the full potential of AI while mitigating potential risks.

In the UAE, the Dubai Ethical AI Toolkit was created to provide practical assistance to the entire urban ecosystem. We help industry, academia, and individuals understand how to use AI systems responsibly. It consists of principles and guidelines and self-assessment tools for developers. The ultimate goal is to reach a widely agreed upon and generally agreed upon approach to informing the ethical use of AI around the world, not only for international security and ethics, but also as a driver of a better global economy. It is to adopt the policy that has been adopted.

Further efforts

In October 2023, Digital Dubai announced the launch of the DubaiAI platform in partnership with Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI). The platform allows users to easily and seamlessly access services and information across the city. The launch of this platform will improve the quality of life from a digital perspective related to living, work, tourism and other important areas of people's daily life and improve the economic baseline.

In addition to the DubaiAI platform, special task forces have been established within 30 government agencies in Dubai to harness the power of AI to transform government operations and services under the Dubai AI Center. The Task Force will play a vital role in supporting the implementation of various initiatives and projects, ensuring cooperation and knowledge sharing between organizations, and cooperation with local and global partners in the private sector.

The launch of this initiative is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to apply the latest AI technologies to various sectors .

The impact of AI and synthetic data

The generative AI sector is expected to grow from USD 10 billion in 2022 to USD 110.8 billion by 2030, with a global average annual growth rate of 34.3%. Synthetic data, on the other hand, is a powerful tool for predicting industry trends and optimizing resource allocation. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the synthetic data market is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by 2027.

The UAE has seen a significant increase in the adoption of synthetic data technology, with industries ranging from healthcare to finance leveraging synthetic data for predictive analytics and risk management. Synthetic data also revolutionizes the decision-making process by allowing you to predict market trends, identify new opportunities, and optimize production processes.

By leveraging synthetic data, public and private sectors can improve operational efficiency, reduce waste, and drive sustainable growth.

government investment

Recent data also highlights the vital role of government investment in developing talent and fostering innovation.

The UAE's emergence as a global leader in innovation is underlined by its ranking highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council, second in the Arab world and 32nd in the world in innovation capacity. This is according to the Global Innovation Index 2023.

Initiatives such as the National Innovation Strategy and the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence exemplify the government's efforts to foster an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship. These investments will position the UAE as a hub of innovation and technological excellence, fostering a sustainable economic recovery in the region and beyond.

The intersection of technology and sustainability

Climate change, global conflicts and supply chain disruptions are further complicating the economic landscape. The need for a dynamic economy that is vibrant, growing and attractive to international investors is paramount. This requires fostering a society with world-class skills and capabilities, particularly in technology, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

The convergence of technology and sustainability provides a path to an inclusive and resilient economic recovery.

By leveraging technology as a catalyst for positive change, countries can unlock new opportunities for growth, prosperity and sustainable development. As we navigate the complexity of today's world, let's seize the opportunity to embrace innovation, empower business, and build a more prosperous and sustainable tomorrow for everyone.

About His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri is a leading advocate of technological advancement and sustainable development. He is Executive Director of Digital Dubai, Director General of the UAE's Digital Government, member of the Dubai Executive Council (TEC), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Center, and a recipient of the Prime Minister's Order of Merit. Director.

