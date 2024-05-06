Some asthma inhalers emit greenhouse gases.But can patients afford to switch? : Shots





As Joel Rubinstein undergoes an asthma test at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital, he learns something startling not only about his health, but also about the global environment.

His pulmonologist, Dr. Miguel Dibo, says the familiar boot-shaped respiratory inhalers, which account for nearly 90% of the U.S. asthma drug market, not only save lives, but also contribute to climate change. He explains.

Each puff from this type of inhaler releases hydrofluorocarbon gas, which is 1,430 to 3,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide, the most commonly known greenhouse gas.

“It never occurred to me,” says Rubinstein, a retired psychiatrist. “Especially these are small, small things.”

Divo has started offering a greener option for some patients with asthma and other lung diseases. It's a hand-held plastic disk about the size and shape of a hockey puck that contains a powdered drug. Because patients inhale the powder into their lungs, there is no need for puffs of gas, and there are no greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have the same drug, but two different delivery systems,” Divo says.

Metered dose inhalers and the climate impact of cars

According to the most recent available data published in 2020, physicians in the United States prescribe what doctors call metered-dose inhalers to approximately 144 million patients each year.

The cumulative amount of gasoline emitted is equivalent to driving 500,000 gasoline-powered cars for one year. Therefore, the benefits of moving from a gas inhaler to a dry powder inhaler may be even greater.

Miguel Dibo, a pulmonologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, has a metered-dose inhaler. The current version emits a greenhouse gas up to 3,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide.Jesse Costa/WBUR .

. Jesse Costa/WBUR

Jesse Costa/WBUR

Hydrofluorocarbon gases contribute to climate change, increasing wildfire smoke and other types of air pollution, and lengthening allergy seasons. These conditions can make breathing more difficult, especially for people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and may increase the use of inhalers.

Dr. Devo is one of a small but growing number of doctors in the United States determined to reverse the cycle of what is considered unhealthy.

“There's only one Earth, and there's only one human race,” says Devo. “We are creating the problem for ourselves, so we need to do something.”

Devo works with patients like Rubinstein who want to switch to dry powder inhalers.

Initially, Rubinstein said no to the idea because powdered inhalers would be more expensive. Then, when her insurance company increased her co-pay for metered-dose inhalers, Rubinstein decided to try dry powder.

“Price is important to me,” says Rubinstein, who has spent years tracking health care and pharmaceutical spending in his professional role.

He says the adjustment was using more of his own lung power to inhale the medication. “It's very strange to blow powder into your mouth and into your lungs.”

But Rubinstein found that his new inhaler was working and his asthma was under control.

Environmental benefits of dry powder inhalers

A recent study of some patients in the UK using dry powder inhalers found better asthma control while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In Sweden, where the majority of patients use dry powder inhalers, the incidence of severe asthma is lower than in the United States.

Rubinstein is one of a small number of U.S. patients who have made the transition. Only about a quarter of Devo patients would consider switching.

There are a variety of reasons, Devo explains. Dry powder inhalers are often more expensive than gas propellant inhalers. Dry powder may not be a good option for some, as not all asthma and her COPD patients have access to their medications in dry powder. Also, dry powder inhalers are not recommended for infants and elderly patients with reduced lung strength.

Some patients using dry powder inhalers worry that they are not getting the right dose if they don't hear the familiar sound that accompanies the spray. Some patients don't like having inhaler powder left in their mouth.

Devo explains that the priority is to ensure that patients have access to inhalers that are comfortable to use and affordable. However, we plan to continue offering dry powder options if needed.

Changes in inhaler technology are largely voluntary and not mandatory

Asthma and COPD patient advocacy groups are supporting further discussion about the link between inhalers and climate change.

“The climate crisis puts these people at higher risk of worsening and worsening disease,” said Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association. “We don't want drugs to be a contributing factor to that.”

Efforts to make metered-dose inhalers more climate-friendly are ongoing, Rizzo said. The United States and many other countries are phasing out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, which are also used in refrigerators and air conditioners. This is part of a global effort to avoid the worst effects of climate change. But inhaler manufacturers are largely exempt from these requirements, allowing them to continue using the gas while exploring new options.

Some major inhaler manufacturers have pledged to produce canisters with lower greenhouse gas emissions and submit them for regulatory review by next year. It is unclear when these inhalers will be available in pharmacies.

Separately, the FDA is spending about $6 million on research into the challenges of developing inhalers with lower carbon footprints.

Will new types of inhalers come with costly price increases?

Rizzo and other lung experts worry that these changes could lead to higher prices. This is what happened in the early to mid-2000s when ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were phased out of inhalers. Manufacturers changed the gas in metered-dose inhalers, nearly doubling the cost to patients. Currently, many of these redesigned inhalers are still expensive.

Dr. William Feldman, a pulmonologist and health policy researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said such dramatic price increases are a result of manufacturers offering drugs that are already on the market. However, they explain that this is because they are registering the updated inhaler as a new product.

The manufacturer then obtains a patent that blocks the production of competing generic drugs for decades. The Federal Trade Commission says it is cracking down on this practice.

After the CFC ban, “manufacturers made billions of dollars in redesigned inhalers,” Feldman said.

Doctors say that as the price of inhalers increased, patients inhaled less and had more asthma attacks. Greg Furey, medical director of climate and sustainability at Brigham and Women's Hospital, worries the same thing is about to happen again.

“While these new propellants are potentially very positive developments, there is also a significant risk that patients and payers will face significant cost increases,” Furey says.

Some major inhaler makers, including GSK, are already under intense scrutiny in the United States for allegedly price gouging. Sidney Dodson-Nice, a GSK spokeswoman, told NPR and KFF Health News that the company has a strong track record of making medicines available to patients, but there are more environmentally friendly products the company is developing. He said it was too early to comment on the price of the inhaler.

How pharmacists, insurers and regulators can help

Developing affordable, effective, and climate-friendly inhalers is important not only for patients but also for hospitals. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality recommends that hospitals looking to reduce their carbon footprint reduce emissions from inhalers. Some hospital administrators see switching to inhalers as a low-hanging fruit on a list of climate-change improvements hospitals can make.

Brian Chesebro, medical director of environmental management at Providence, an Oregon hospital network, says changing your inhaler sounds simple, but the problem is more complicated than that.

Even among metered-dose inhalers, the climate impacts vary widely, Chesebro said. Therefore, pharmacists have a role to play in suggesting inhalers with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions. He said insurers would also need to adjust their reimbursements to prioritize climate-friendly alternatives, and regulators could consider emissions when reviewing hospitals' performance.

Dr. Samantha Green, a family physician in Toronto, says clinicians can make a big difference when it comes to inhaler emissions by starting with a basic question: “Does the patient in front of me really need it?” said.

Mr Green, who is working on a project to make inhalers more environmentally sustainable, said research shows that one-third of adults diagnosed with asthma may not have asthma at all. I will explain.

“So it's easy to start there,” Green said. “Check to see if patients prescribed inhalers are actually benefiting from them.”

Green said patient education has a measurable effect. In her experience, patients are impressed when she learns that the emissions from about 200 puffs from one inhaler are equivalent to driving about 100 miles in a gasoline-powered car. Some researchers say switching to dry powder inhalers could be as beneficial for the climate as patients adopting a vegetarian diet.

St. Joseph Health Center, one of the hospitals in Green's health network, found that talking to patients about inhalers significantly reduced the use of metered-dose devices. In six months, his 70% of patients at the hospital used pufferfish, and his 30%.

Most patients who have switched to a dry powder inhaler continue to use it and appreciate using a device that is less likely to exacerbate the environmental conditions that cause asthma inflammation, Green said. .

This story is brought to you by NPR's health reporting partnership with WBUR and KFF Health News.

