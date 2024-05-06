Google Pixel 8A: Leaks, rumors, and what we know





Google's low-cost Pixel A series has been bringing high-end phone features to cheaper handsets for years, and this is likely to continue into 2024. If the company maintains the same strategy as last year and the year before, the Pixel 8A could debut. At Google I/O 2024 on May 14th.

The Pixel A series typically inherits features from the latest flagship Pixel smartphones. This means some of the AI ​​tools from last year's Pixel 8 series, such as Best Take and Magic Editor, may be included in the next Pixel 8A. If true, it would be another move by Google to bring new AI features to its cheaper phones, following its decision to expand Circle to Search to the Pixel 7A and Pixel 6 series.

Read more: AI showdown: Samsung's Galaxy S24 AI tools compare to Google, Apple

Google's phones typically focus more on software evolution than hardware, and the company has a habit of adding new features to older devices through software updates, as evidenced by the expansion of Circle to Search. there is. With that in mind, the Pixel 8A will likely continue to receive new features from Pixel phones over time.

This, bundled with the possibility of an extended expiration date if the Pixel 8A inherits the Pixel 8's seven years of Android and security updates, could make Google's next affordable device a budget phone. It has the potential to bring a lot to the market.

Read more: Pixel 7A vs. Galaxy A54, Pixel 6A: Which cheap phone should you buy?

Here are all the leaks and rumors we've heard about the Pixel 8A so far.

Pixel 7A (pictured) was announced at Google I/O 2023. The Pixel 8A is also expected to be announced at Google I/O 2024 this year.

James Martin/CNETPixel 8A color, design, camera

Last year's Pixel 7A felt like a bargain. It inherits many features from the Pixel 7 and costs $100 less. If the rumors and leaks are true, it looks like the next Pixel 8A will follow in that footsteps.

According to a March leak from Android Authority citing internal Google sources, the Pixel 8A may inherit the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 processor, the latest Google-designed chip that powers the phone's AI capabilities. . The new smartphone is also likely to feature a brighter 1,400 nit display, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate display on its premium sibling, an upgrade from the Pixel 7A's 90Hz screen.

The same leak suggests that the Pixel 8A will feature the same camera array as the Pixel 7A: a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. In theory, these sound better than the premium Pixel 8's 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 10.5-megapixel selfie camera. When CNET senior editor Lisa Eadicicco compared her Pixel 7 (which has a similar camera to the Pixel 8) to its cheaper Pixel 7A in her camera test, she didn't find any major differences in camera capabilities. It was.

Moving on to colors, a recent April rumor from leaker TechDroider shows images of the Pixel 8A with a matte finish on the back in three shades of blue, porcelain (beige), and obsidian (black). I did. By comparison, the Pixel 8 comes in Obsidian, Mint (green), Hazel (a greenish-grey, as described by my colleague Ian Shah), and Rose (peachy pink).

Another image posted by leaker Evan Blass on social media site X purports to show several different colored cases wrapped around the same shaded Pixel 8A smartphone. The five-color collection features a similar array of blues, beiges, and blacks, plus the Pixel 8's mint color, plus an orange-ish coral at the end, which is reminiscent of similar hues in the Pixel 4 lineup. Let it be.

Pixel 8A price

The prices of Pixel A smartphones have been increasing over the years, and the Pixel 8A could follow that trend. The original Pixel 3A was released in 2019 for $400, but a year later his Pixel 4a was reduced to $350. The Pixel 5A and 6A jump to $450, and the Pixel 7A costs $500.

According to a rumor from German site WinFuture cited by 9to5Google, the price of the Pixel 8A could be further increased to $550. Considering the Pixel 8 costs $700, the Pixel 8A is still a bargain by comparison (depending on which features it inherits). Another rumor from PassionateGeekz, cited by GSM Arena, found a Canadian retailer listing the Pixel 8A starting at CAD 709 (approximately $518 today).

Another leak from online personality OnLeaks published on Smartprix suggests that the Pixel 8A will be priced starting at $500 for the 128GB storage model and $560 for the 256GB storage configuration. Even if any of that is true, it would mean a step up in price compared to older A-series Pixel smartphones.

Overall, the Pixel 8A looks like it will be a slightly watered down version of the Pixel 8. This could be a good thing for Android fans looking for an affordable Pixel smartphone. We'll know more once Google I/O happens next month.

Pixel perfection: A rare look at how Google is testing Pixel's camera See all photos

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/google-pixel-8a-leaks-rumors-and-what-we-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos