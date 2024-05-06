Google could significantly speed up data migration to new Android smartphones





Summary Setting up a new Android smartphone can be time-consuming, but Google is working to speed up data transfer over both wired and wireless connections. Google Data Transfer Tool provides a “restore anytime” option for data migration after setup to prevent data loss. Google needs to improve its migration tools and support for transferring app data between phones.

Switching to a new Android smartphone isn't as seamless an experience as it should be. Google has improved this process over the years, but there is still room for improvement. Now, when you set up a new Android phone, you can restore data from another Android phone via a wired connection, wirelessly, or Google One backup. Data transfer can take some time, whether using a wired or wireless connection. Google appears to be working on a solution to this problem.

Spotted by code detective AssembleDebug for Android Authority, Google is reportedly working on the “MultiTransportD2DTransport” process for its data recovery tool. This new method appears to speed up data transfer between two devices that use wireless and wired connections at the same time.

One of the strings suggests that Google will show you the prompt “Do you want to speed things up?” During data transfer, a message appears saying “Copy using cable and Wi-Fi for fastest speed.”

Additionally, Google appears to be working on an “Anytime Restore” option that will allow you to migrate data from your old device after setting up your new phone. Currently, you can only transfer your files and photos to your new phone during the initial setup process. There is no way to transfer the data later.

As the shared screenshot shows, the existing data on the new phone will be merged with the existing data on the new phone and no data loss will occur. However, there appears to be a major problem with Google's plans to implement this feature.

You can only migrate data from the device you previously used to copy your data. Settings you change on your new phone will not be overwritten by your previous device.

Google may officially announce these improvements to its data transfer tools in its next big feature addition for the upcoming Pixel 8a or Android 14. While this is welcome, the company needs to address the migration tool's biggest limitation: its inability to transfer app data between devices. The process is also unstable when transferring data between two different brands of mobile phones.

Considering how easy Apple makes transferring data between iPhones, this is an area where Google needs to seriously improve.

