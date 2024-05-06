Google Pixel 8a specs leak ahead of India launch, what we know so far





Google Pixel 8a is scheduled to be launched this month and expectations for the same are high even though the tech giant is yet to reveal the launch date of the smartphone. Previous rumors said the smartphone could be announced as early as this month, and possibly during the Google I/O 2024 event scheduled to start on May 14th. Rumors also suggest that the announcement could also make the smartphone available for pre-order in India. And soon after that all over the world.

Some specifications of the Pixel 8a were leaked online earlier. As for the design, previously leaked images suggested that the Pixel 8a will have a familiar design featuring a punch-hole display bordered by rounded edges. The right edge will feature the volume and power buttons, while the left side may feature a SIM port. You may see a charging port at the bottom. The back of the phone is expected to feature a distinctive camera module with a thick horizontal strap housing two sensors and an LED flash, in keeping with Google's signature design language.

The phone is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the processor, the phone is expected to run on the Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the one used in the Google Pixel 8 series. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor on the back, complemented by a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. I am planning to do so.

On the software front, the device is expected to run on Android 14 out of the box, with Google promising up to seven years of Android and security updates. The Pixel 8a is speculated to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Additional features include wireless charging and its IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will also come with a set of AI features such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, Magic Eraser, and Audio Magic Eraser, demonstrating Google's focus on integrating advanced technologies to improve user experience. It is emphasized that there are

In terms of price, the Pixel 8a is expected to be slightly more expensive than the previous generation Pixel 7a. In India, the new model will be priced starting at around Rs 45,000, which could see an increase of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Overseas prices are expected to be around $499 for the 128GB version and $559 for the 256GB version, which equates to around Rs 41,600 and Rs 46,600 respectively. The phone may also come in four color options including Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. An earlier leak from Evan Blass had said that the tech giant may also launch color-coordinated phone cases for users to choose accordingly.

