Facebook downgrades journalism website. Google is also conducting similar tests.Local news is in trouble





Google, whose original company motto was “Don't be evil,” has been blocking news websites in protest of potential government regulation.

Last month, Facebook/Meta discontinued its News tab, which selects news articles. The company said it did this because people don't come to Facebook for news or political content. They come seeking new opportunities, passions, and interests.

That story would be laughable, except that the situation is pushing local journalism dangerously over the edge of a cliff.

If we don't know what's going on, our community can't thrive.

watchdog alert

Are you a Texas taxpayer? The watchdog is on your side.

Because they can block information, these Big Tech companies have to pay journalism organizations in the form of advertising revenue generated by news articles. Big Tech is too big and too powerful.

tell the truth

As local news faces the threat of extinction, I feel nostalgic as I recall the local news I used to report on. To me, they represent stories that may never be told in the future.

It was 1991 in a suburb of Philadelphia. A county treasurer was criticized by county commissioners for honestly answering questions to reporters that made the county look bad.

I heard that the Secretary made some outrageous remarks about the Treasurer. But it took me six months to convince the treasurer to put that comment on the record, print it, and cite him as the source. Finally he relented.

We report how, during a rebuke by her boss, an accountant said, “All I did was tell the truth.” What should I say to the reporter?

The committee members respond: Did you know that there are at least five ways to tell the truth? You've probably never heard it said before, right?

After that, the director lost re-election and retired from politics.

US Senate bill stalled

The research for this Watchdog column on Google and Facebook began when I saw a full-page newspaper ad in the Denton Record-Chronicle.

The News Media Alliance's message: Tell your legislators to co-sponsor the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act now.

What?

My curiosity was piqued and I learned that the Senate bill would require companies like Google and Meta/Facebook to negotiate with journalism companies. Big tech companies end up paying journalism producers advertising revenue when their news articles run next to their ads.

The bill is stalled. Neither the House nor the Senate passed it.

If passed, this bill would provide funding to strengthen local news coverage.

Without local journalists monitoring public officials, leaders can easily turn local governments into playthings for their personal financial games.

Mayor behind the scenes

1989. A former mayor of a Philadelphia suburb was convicted of extortion and sent to prison. Investigators believe he has mob ties.

He won't tell me, but in my story he explains that his secretary was elected mayor while he was in prison. When he is released, she takes center stage. I call him a feudal lord. He secretly runs the city from his back rooms.

People in his community try not to say his name. Instead, it's usually just him and him.

Once my story is published, this will no longer be a secret.

bully in california

Google is testing whether to remove the News tab. Blocking some news links for some Californians. But California has not even passed a local version of the U.S. Senate bill.

Google said in a blog post that suppressing news links was part of a short-term test.

Google says the bill, if passed, could result in significant changes to the services it can provide to Californians and the traffic it can provide to California publishers.

The California senator who introduced the bill was quoted in the Washington Post as saying Google's response was a clear abuse of power and showed extraordinary arrogance.

Facebook, which appears to have already downgraded news, also said in a blog post that it is considering blocking all news links in California if the bill passes.

Facebook said that by removing the News tab, news publishers will still have access to their Facebook accounts and pages.

Of course, these posts will likely continue to be buried and disappear from people's feeds, and I believe they already are.

journalism is not free

The hope on the horizon, said Jake Butsell, a journalism professor at Southern Methodist University, is that the growing local news void across America will be filled by small nonprofit news organizations supported by philanthropists. , he says. Award-winning articles such as the Dallas Morning News series “Deadly Fakes: Inside the Fentanyl Reign Over North Texas” help donors make the case for supporting local news, he said. says.

Journalism is not free, he added. It's important to find a way to keep it going.

support of entourage

That was in 1990. I suspect local political bosses are using their influence to get well-paid government jobs for their neighborhood cronies. I take a map of his neighborhood and use thumbtacks to show him his friends and their work. It can be seen that most of the employers of these patrons live together in his neighborhood.

Once a newspaperman, he is now a county district attorney.

The DA's office told me that the ideal way to choose someone to work for you is someone you know.

Other jobs he holds include: Convention director. Director-General of Local Fiscal Authority. Assistant U.S. Secretary of Education. Regional Director, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He is also the head of the U.S. Mass Transportation Authority and the state Senate majority leader.

Six members of his family also work in government jobs.

Until then, it was a story that had never been told.

freedom of the press

Dorothy Brand, a journalism professor at the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism, reminds us that the Society of Professional Journalists' Code of Ethics states, “Seek the truth and report it.”

People are confused about what's news, she says. News and information must be vetted by journalists trained to categorize and discern truth.

Journalism was about and central to American democracy. Journalism is a public service. Community journalism should be at the heart of America.

Her words remind me of the Watergate-era slogan, “Follow the money.”

I would also add that there are more than five ways to tell the truth. Usually there is only one of him and it is my colleague and my job to find it.

Become a citizen of Watchdog Nation.

Learn how to become a super consumer with Dave Lieber.

Watchdog Newsletter: To stay informed, sign up for Watchdogs' free weekly newsletter: Click here.

SUBSCRIBE: Support the Watchdogs brand of honest journalism designed to save you time, money and frustration. Treat yourself to a digital He subscription (and make him look great!) by visiting https://dallasnews.com/subscribe

Watchdog Home Page: You won't want to miss two weekly reports from The Watchdogs. For the latest reporting, always follow us on The Watchdog homepage, where you'll find all the latest columns.

Watch Dave's free training video: https://youtu.be/uhUEUCNKGjc

Facebook: Connect with The Watchdog in our Facebook Group. Search for DallasNews Watchdog Posse.

The Dallas Morning News Watchdog column won the top award for column writing from the National Association of Newspaper Columnists in 2019. Contest judges called his winning work a model of suspenseful storytelling and public service.

Read his award column.

* Helps the widow of Officer J.D. Tippit, the Dallas police officer killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, be buried next to her late husband.

*Helping a waitress who was victimized by an unscrupulous used car dealer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/watchdog/2024/05/06/facebook-downgrades-journalism-websites-google-runs-similar-tests-local-news-suffers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos