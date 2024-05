In a surprising and deeply embarrassing turn of events, the latest AI-driven iteration of Google Search, called Google SGE (or Search Generative Experience), has been caught offering advice straight out of a science fiction novel. When one user Googled how to say goodbye to those pesky kidney stones quickly, he came up with some totally outrageous recommendations. That means swallowing several gallons of your own pee every day. Yes, you read that correctly.

Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice on how to get rid of kidney stones faster: Drink your urine ((Screenshot shared by Barry Schwartz))

This fact became clear when a post on X courtesy of @dril showed this surprising response. it is perfect. It's ready. The “shipping” message he wrote was followed by a barrage of comments that displeased Google.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections only on HT App. Downloading now! Downloading now!

With all due respect, this is not a good product, commented tech genius Mike King.

It has been building the entire field of data science and computer organization for half a century, and it's going to set it all on fire for AI marketing and short-term fraudulent profits, readers wrote.

I know, too, that when I search for answers on Google, I want randomly generated legal and medical advice. Another commenter said that the financial fiends running the high-tech industry are buying up everything useful and replacing the usefulness of the Internet as the world's largest library with a magic eight ball.

Several other people went to Google to search for the same query and saw similar results.

Now, Google has had its fair share of eyebrow-raising moments in the past, but this gaffe by the SGE team could cause an uproar all by itself. However, search engines are currently changing their answers to questions and may not provide similar results.

Also read: All about kidney stones, prevention and treatment

If you want to know the correct answer, this is it. You should drink more water (aim for 2-3 liters), especially in hot weather or after hard work. Please be careful about your eating habits. Limit salt and vitamin C supplements. Reduce infections and manage obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular risks. Also, if they are too aggressive, they can be expelled by urological interventions such as lithotripsy or endoscopic surgery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/google-sges-embarrassing-ai-advice-drink-urine-to-pass-kidney-stones-quickly-shocks-internet-101714994312646.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos