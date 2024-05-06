Google Password Manager releases redesigned materials





On Android, Google Password Manager Material You powered by Play Services has been slightly redesigned.

Instead of a single feed, app-like experience like on the web, Google introduced a tall Material 3 bottom bar. There is no dynamic color theme with blue accents.

[パスワード]is the first tab with a pill-shaped search bar at the top. Above that is the password manager, where the back arrow remains, and the profile switcher on the right, which gives you access to manage passwords for this device. Manual password additions appear before the rest of your saved credentials and are no longer separated by lines. On the other hand, app/service icons are now slightly larger.

old and new

Password checking then occurs, re-scanning for compromised, reused, or weak passwords each time you access the central tab. At the bottom,[サインイン パスキーのアップグレードを簡素化する]There are options.

Finally, there are settings. This has not changed before and was already using the Material 3 on/off toggle. The home screen shortcut option here creates an app icon named Password with a badge and generates two keys.

On Android tablets, this redesign uses a landscape navigation rail.

For comparison, Password Manager is part of the Google Search and Chrome apps on iOS. The browser also features a home screen widget that lets you quickly start searching for credentials.

This small redesign of Google Password Manager is rolled out through a server-side update using the latest stable version of Play Services (24.16.16). It's happening on some devices, but not all devices.

All in all, a nice modernization that made everything a little smoother.

Learn more about Google Password Manager:

