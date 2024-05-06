A new report shows Microsoft and Google vying for the top spot in productivity and business app leadership.Platform dominance gives Google an edge, but Microsoft's LinkedIn is emerging as the ultimate professional social network





A new study that analyzes downloads of productivity tools on Google Play shows that the overwhelming majority of mobile users turn to their smartphones to lead their work lives and schedule their daily tasks. Ta.

According to a SplitMetrics report, the top apps in the business and productivity categories have amassed a staggering 4.7 billion and 55 billion downloads, respectively. Microsoft's LinkedIn leads the business category with a whopping 1.5 billion lifetime downloads, followed by video conferencing giants Zoom (1.1 billion) and Microsoft Teams (426 million), followed by OfficeSuite (195 million). followed by Indeed (188 million).

Google is leading the way in the productivity space. Google Drive has a staggering 10 billion lifetime downloads, followed by Google Calendar (6 billion), Microsoft OneDrive (4 billion), Google Assistant (3 billion), and Google Keep (2.7 billion). Masu.

Increase productivity in every way

The study also revealed the apps that saw the biggest year-over-year growth. Lopay: Payments and POS will achieve 339% growth in business sectors in 2023, followed by Etsy Seller (329%), JobSwipe (221%), Parcel Tracking – pkge Mobile (144%), and Shopify (83%) continued.

PDF Reader – PDF Viewer delivered a dramatic 701% productivity increase in 2023. This was followed by Notepad (457%), All Document Reader (431%), Google Tasks (29%), and Links to Windows (21%).

Thomas Kriebernegg, general manager of SplitMetrics, said: Tools that allow people to be more productive and manage their work and business effectively are very popular. The rise of on-demand services, remote work, and mobile entrepreneurship is driving demand for user-friendly and feature-rich business and productivity apps. Although user acquisition costs can be high in this business category, the high engagement and potential value that users bring means there is a significant market opportunity. ”

