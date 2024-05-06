A search engine powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT could soon replace Google Search | Technology News





OpenAI is reportedly developing an alternative search engine to Google called the ChatGPT search engine. According to Y Combinator's recent post on his Hacker News community, the company has registered a new domain name “search.chatgpt.com” along with a security certificate, indicating that a search engine powered by ChatGPT will be launched soon. I am. However, currently when I access that URL it says “Not Found”.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is the former president of venture capital firm Y Combinator, which was one of OpenAI's early investors.

New domain names can be found in Y Combinator's Hacker News community (Express Photo).

This may be nothing, but it could also signal that OpenAI's first Google Search-like product will go official in the coming days. According to a post by Pete Huang, his AI influencer on X, his ChatGPT search engine could launch on May 9th, and in the next few days. There are also some other reports that suggest sex.

Search (dot) ChatGPT (dot) com

May 9th.

— Pete (@nonmayorpete) May 2, 2024

What is ChatGPT search engine?

The ChatGPT search engine is speculated to be a product that combines the features of web search engines like Google with generative AI features like ChatGPT. When a user asks a question or enters a query, the ChatGPT search engine may provide results that include AI-generated content along with relevant web pages, similar to Perplexity AI.

This means users not only get an AI overview of all the relevant information available on the web, but also a direct source for users who want a little more information than just an overview.

Google currently has almost 90% market share in the search engine business, with Microsoft Bing being the second largest search engine. Google has also been experimenting with AI capabilities for a while now. Unlike generative AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT, his OpenAI with search engine can incorporate advertising, creating a new revenue stream for the company.

The ChatGPT search engine UI may vary depending on your device. On your desktop, you might see web results and AI summaries side by side, but on your smartphone, you might see the same one after the other. Another great example of a ChatGPT search engine is Microsoft's Copilot, powered by GPT-4 and the Bing search engine.

