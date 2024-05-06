A quiet game changer in technological innovation





Many of our previous articles have focused on the rise of specific technologies such as the Metaverse and AI, as well as industry-specific applications such as travel and telemedicine. If you love technology, this is a great time to live in. Companies continue to release genre-defining products (take a look at the Apple Vision Pro or the latest Samsung Galaxy S24, for example) that quickly become part of our daily lives, and it's hard not to like a product or application. If you find it too difficult to use, there may be something else you can switch to.

So what does this mean for the organizations that develop these products? This means that customers have very short attention spans and if they have a bad experience, they move on. can't believe it? A quick internet search for the worst digital product failures, failed mobile apps, or QA disasters will jog your memory. While some of these companies have faded into the sunset, others are still around, thriving, and continuing to release products.

success story

But some companies do it right, and in some cases, so right that you won't even notice they've changed anything. Western Union (an Applause client) is a great example of an organization that is constantly pivoting to meet customer demands. Founded on another world in 1861, the company relies on different types of tests to ensure its customers in 87 countries stay on a happy path. Behind the scenes, this means ensuring that businesses can handle all payment types, browser types, and locations required to meet legal requirements and ensure customers can reliably transfer funds. To do.

Apple is another huge technology company known for creating products that customers love. Iteration (build, test, review, improve) is a fundamental part of the design process. Apple understands something that many companies don't. Testing should be done as part of the design process, not tagged at the end as an afterthought. By leaving enough time for testing, Apple avoids late discovery of problems that could lead to delayed launches, expensive hotfixes, or worse, customer dissatisfaction.

Modern testing complexity

The common thread here is that technology and markets are constantly evolving. Products are complicated by so many different dynamics. The number of dimensions that need to be tested is astronomical, yet at the same time organizations are trying to properly estimate their testing investments. Unfortunately, this combination of the need to get products out quickly while keeping costs down has led many organizations to underestimate functional testing, despite the increased complexity.

This is usually the part of the conversation where automation comes up, and rightly so. However, as testing becomes more complex and complex, automation becomes less easy and more difficult. Organizations aren't going to automate how they release great products.

Automated testing lacks the human ability to understand situations and make nuanced decisions. In the previous article, we used the example of a law LLM quality check by a lawyer or paralegal. This shows how involving people in the testing loop can help improve quality.

How to conduct a comprehensive test

As technology evolves, comprehensive testing that incorporates several methods and covers a wide range of scenarios is the best approach. Companies need to test the device, OS, and browser combinations that their customer base uses most often (the number is always growing) and engage a large and diverse group of expert testers. Lab testing doesn't provide the authentic, real-world feedback that companies need to create the digital experiences that today's customers demand.

This is functional testing at the most basic level. Companies that do their best also take into account considerations like comprehensive design, localization, and UX. Payments are also a major point of potential friction. Testing different cards, accounts, and transaction types is just the beginning. Today, companies also need to consider issues such as cross-border payments, open banking, and enhanced anti-money laundering checks. All of this is nearly impossible to test without a team of real testers running the payments directly in the field.

It's time for organizations to get back to the basics of testing before launching a product. You need to focus on your core use cases and apply them to every possible scenario, device, and environment. These are the things that make your product or application special and unique for your customers, and you want to get that right.

The end goal here is to ensure that the software performs according to specifications and in line with user expectations. Sounds easy, but it's not. The world's largest companies know this and continue to test their products to ensure they continue to meet customer expectations.

