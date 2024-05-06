Files by Google will soon be able to open documents independently





Summary Android devices may soon have a PDF editor integrated within the Files by Google app, reducing dependence on Drive PDF Viewer. The new PDF editor UI includes dedicated arrow buttons for easier scrolling and floating action buttons for text annotation features. According to user reports, the new integrated PDF reader has already been rolled out to a small number of users and may be available from the Play Store soon.

Android devices are powerful tools because the Google Play Store usually has an app for every conceivable requirement. Working with documents on the go usually relies on the best PDF editor apps, but Google pre-installs some features on Android that can come in handy in a pinch, including Drive PDF Viewer. However, new sightings suggest that the Files by Google app may soon reduce its reliance on the app in favor of an integrated PDF editing suite.

Drive PDF Viewer is a great stripped-down PDF reader for viewing all pages and annotating them using basic drawing tools like highlighters and markers. It's an editor. Despite its shortcomings, it is the default PDF viewer app on Android, and unlike the desktop version, Chrome for Android does not have a built-in PDF viewer, so documents downloaded via the Chrome browser also rely on it. I am. That could change soon, but app researcher and tipster AssembleDebug has revealed in his Telegram post that the Files by Google app could soon also be used as a standalone PDF reader. I made it clear that.

New solutions may include more features

Source: AssembleDebug/Telegram

Screenshot of the upcoming PDF editor UI

In the screenshots shared by the tipster, there are some key differences in the UI of the Files app's PDF reader. First, you'll see a dedicated arrow button. It's probably for scrolling up and down in a document, or page by page, without tiring your thumbs.

Another important difference is the floating action button (FAB), which looks like a message button in the new UI. This is expected to give users the text annotation features they need in addition to the doodle tools that Drive PDF viewer already has (accessible through the magic wand). FAB).

Although the new UI was not available on any device to directly test the feature, user reports on AssembleDebug's Telegram channel indicate that this integrated PDF reader has already been rolled out, and is now available from the Files by Google app to the Drive PDF viewer. It turns out that dependencies have been removed. . If Google plans to make a new feature available at scale, it should make it available through the Play Store.

