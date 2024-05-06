Re-Up revolutionizes with AI – CStore decision





The level of technological advancement available to convenience store retailers is reaching new heights. As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a hot topic in the technology industry like never before, c-store operators are actively researching how this technology can help improve efficiency.

C Store operator Re-Up is already discussing how AI can be used to manage its stores.

[C-stores]are the perfect place for retail innovation to happen. It's easy to implement crazy things like this. “We're thrilled to be working with Re-Up,” said Michael Salafia, co-founder and CEO of Re-Up, which operates his nine locations in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

CStore Decisions recognizes Re-Up with Tech Innovation Award for its vision in implementing and using AI in its stores, including the development of a robotic kitchen, and its dedication to investing in future technology Did.

Technology adoption

Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, Re-Up has been inactive for a long time. He opened his first six locations in 2023 and three more by 2024.

Salafia and co-founder and president Narendra Mani collaborated on the development of Re-Up, and both bring strong backgrounds in technology. Mr. Manny has over 20 years of experience in the gas station and convenience store industry and has owned over 50 stores throughout his career.

The Re-Up team has made AI integration a key part of its mission.

Re-Up applies multiple types of AI-powered technology to automate in-store processes and guide business decisions, Salafia said.

For example, Re-Up uses proprietary AI predictive analytics tools for businesses to help with site selection and sales forecasting.

We have a proprietary algorithm to score these stores and develop a very sophisticated business plan. That's how they were able to sort the market so quickly and make all these acquisitions the way they wanted them, because they analyzed the assets, they did the business plan, they looked at what was going to work and what was going to work. This is because he was very good at sticking to a disciplined framework. It won't work, Salafia said.

Recently, Re-Up is also preparing to open a self-contained, fully autonomous store in Miami. The chain is providing input to the company responsible for the technology, and the stores are expected to be ready to open in the coming months.

In stores, customers tap their credit card to pre-authorize entry. You can then start shopping for the products you are looking for.

There are about a million cameras on the ceiling, all equipped with this AI visual recognition technology. Salafia said they have a 98% accuracy rate for this.

On a small scale, Re-Up has decided to launch a pilot program for a fully automated coffee machine that provides customers with a barista experience in 40 seconds.

Salafia said he is very confident that once a Starbucks customer tries it out (the new machine), if it's more convenient for them, they'll go straight to Reup.

Rallying for Robotics

One of Re-Up's biggest initiatives right now is installing robotic kitchens in its stores.

The company partnered with Nala Robotics, which has spent years researching and developing solutions for touchless devices. Re-Up was involved in many test runs to visualize how the technology could be integrated into his C-Store space. And within a month or two, robotic kitchen equipment will be in Re-Up stores.

This item will only be sold at selected stores. It depends on the size of the store and other logistics. Apart from that, we want to do everything possible in all our stores, Manny said.

The advantage of the way our program is designed is that it is food agnostic. You can use any individually quick-frozen food. Anything you put in your deep fryer can be cooked using our robot. That's why the Re-Up food program focuses on tried-and-true gas station foods like french fries, fried chicken tenders, chicken wings, and salafia.

The first site with a robotic kitchen is under construction in a self-contained food trailer in the site's parking lot in Melbourne, Florida. While live ordering is an option for customers, food warmers will be installed within existing stores in Melbourne, allowing customers to select pre-cooked items.

In this case, we were confident that people would drive in to experience the food cart, but we don't have the square footage inside. Salafia elaborated that she has just started a pilot project to solve a real-world problem. How can I add EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to a gas station with a small convenience store?

In addition to the robotic kitchen, another goal of Re-Ups is to install humanoid robots at checkout counters.

The idea is that humans can focus on managing the store while robots complete menial tasks.

It's a crazy idea, but to help the cashiers, we'll allow (a robot) to test it at one of the counters. And this will bring us a lot of traffic. Therefore, we are confident in improving our business, Manny said.

