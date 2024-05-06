Introducing Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud's security solution powered by Gemini Pro





Generative AI has helped companies like Google develop stronger cybersecurity defense solutions that can identify and respond to threats more efficiently. With our latest offering, Google uses AI to package some of our best threat intelligence to help teams optimize their cybersecurity operations.

On Monday, Google announced at the RSA conference Google Threat Intelligence, a new Google Cloud security product for organizations that aims to provide “unparalleled visibility into the global threat landscape.”

The value of Google Threat Intelligence comes from Google's unique threat insights from billions of signals, Mandiant's frontline expertise, VirusTotal's insights from a global community of over 1 million users, and the security community. There are many different streams of knowledge, including open source intelligence gained.

Google

Organizations can leverage this view of the threat landscape to inform their own approaches. “This comprehensive view enables Google Threat Intelligence to protect organizations in a variety of ways, including external threat monitoring, attack surface management, digital risk protection, indicators of compromise (IOC) analysis, and expertise. ,” Google said in a release.

Google's threat intelligence products include Gemini 1.5 to power your threat intelligence operations, including leveraging insights to scan and respond to threats faster and more efficiently, as seen in the photo below. Also includes Pro.

Google Threat Intelligence uses Gemini to analyze malicious code and provide an overview of the results.

Google

Gemini 1.5 Pro has the largest context window of Google's Gemini family of models and supports up to 1 million tokens. According to the release, Google Threat Intelligence leverages that window to eliminate time-consuming manual threat intelligence tasks such as compressing large datasets in seconds, reverse engineering malware, analyzing files, and creating custom summaries. I will do it.

Google offers Google Threat Intelligence as part of Google Cloud Security's comprehensive security portfolio. To gain access, you must contact a Google Cloud Sales Specialist.

If you want to learn more, Google shares an in-depth research blog about the technology and offers a Google Threat Intelligence use case webinar series.

