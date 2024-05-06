Google said Epic's request was 'unnecessary', but maybe that was the point





What you need to know Late last year, Epic won a shocking jury verdict in its antitrust case against Google, and now both Google and Epic have a chance to tell the court what they're going to do next. Naturally, Epic made an exhaustive list of demands that would instantly destroy the Google Play Store. Now, Google has hit back in a statement and is not happy with Epic's proposal.

Epic has been working for years to earn full rights to avoid paying fees on mobile platforms and provide alternative payment methods for in-app purchases. While the company almost lost its case against Apple, the opposite happened with its case against Google. An unexpected jury verdict in December 2023 ruled that Google has a monopoly on app distribution on Android. So what happens next?

Epic won the lawsuit, but the situation is far from over. First, Epic needed to tell the court what kind of resolution it wanted. Google then had until May 2nd to respond with its own application, which the company did last week. At a hearing scheduled for later this month, May 23, both sides will make their case before a judge with expert testimony. It is certain that the court's final decision will take longer than that.

Google still plans to challenge the original ruling, but the latest court filings tell us how it thinks about Epic's request. Wilson White, Google's vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a statement to TechCrunch that Epic's demands are “unnecessary” and “far beyond the scope of recent U.S. court decisions.”

While Epic did win this case, the court's opinion on the injunction filed by Epic and Google will determine whether the game developer actually won. The companies' positions were entirely expected, and it's doubtful that either Epic or Google believes the courts will be completely on their side. What will likely happen is that Chief Judge James Donato of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California will find a compromise between the two companies.

What Epic wanted and why it makes sense

The changes Epic wants to make to the Google Play Store are far-reaching and will create a completely different environment than what we see today. It might be easy to laugh at Epic's proposed remedy, but it makes perfect sense. In negotiations, always ask for more than you think you're getting. That way, when concessions are made, you can make more money than if you had started with an amount that is considered more reasonable and fair.

Of course, it's also possible that Epic ends up getting everything it asked for. After all, few experts or analysts expected Epic to beat Google from the beginning. If you're at the helm of Epic, why not try everything you can and see what you can get?

At a high level, what Epic wants is for the experience of downloading apps through the first-party Google Play Store, third-party app marketplaces, and sideloading to be completely equivalent. The request is 16 pages long, but it all boils down to its central point.

Epic is asking Google to remove Android warnings that discourage users from downloading apps from alternative sources and end exclusive agreements with developers. It also wants to prohibit Google from providing proprietary features that other developers cannot offer, such as integration with Google products and services.

Google's counterargument is also correct.

I also can't blame Google for countering it with a different perspective. It's all up to interpretation, but that perspective seems a little more fair than Epic's.

“Epic's demands undermine the privacy, security, and overall experience of consumers, developers, and device manufacturers,” White said in a statement on behalf of Google.

“Their proposal not only goes far beyond the scope of recent U.S. court verdicts, which we object to, but also the agreements we reached with the attorneys general of each state and territory last year. The settlement also makes that proposal unnecessary,” he continued.

“We continue to strongly defend the right to sustainable business models that keep people safe, partner with developers to innovate and grow their businesses, and maintain a thriving Android ecosystem for everyone. I will do it.”

Google told the court in its filing that Epic's proposed changes, particularly regarding third-party app stores, would limit the company's ability to protect user privacy and security. Additionally, Epic's request would force users to pass on the list of apps they already have installed to third-party app marketplaces, potentially putting users in a dangerous position. This could be devastating for users, as the U.S. government already uses apps you install for investigations and prosecutions.

Finally, Google claims that some of Epic's demands are duplicated by the company's previous settlements in litigation with some U.S. state attorneys general. The deal eliminates the Google Play Store's broad exclusivity deals, but still gives Google the opportunity to create smaller exclusivity deals within apps. Google says Epic's request to completely remove exclusivity agreements will limit opportunities for developers.

What is the final verdict?

Epic and Google are clearly at odds, and rightly so. After a review process, Judge Donato is likely to issue a final judgment that differs from the companies' injunction proposal. We don't know what that will look like at this point, but we may have a better idea after a May 23 hearing where both sides will make their case.

No matter how the results turn out, we know that Epic is pushing for an alternative app marketplace on Android. Regardless of the verdict in this case, the Epic Games Store is expected to arrive on Android later this year. However, if the court sides with Epic over Google, the Epic Games Store could have a better chance of competing with the Google Play Store.

