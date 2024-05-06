China's economy seizes the future through technological innovation





On April 1, 2024, an automated production line is in operation at the new energy vehicle intelligent factory in Jinhua, eastern China's Zhejiang province. Photo: VCG

According to the decision of the Politburo meeting of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on April 30, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee will be held in Beijing in July. The holding of the “3rd Plenary Session'' will be announced immediately. Investor frenzy ignited as the Hong Kong stock market soared the next day. Mainland Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.16% to 3,140.72 points and the Shenzhen Component Index up 2% to 9,779.21 points after a five-day weekend. Investors are waiting for this big news to lead to a bull market.

Further growth-promoting measures are expected to be launched soon. The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee should issue super-long-term special bonds as soon as possible and make effective use of them, and it is necessary to flexibly use policy tools such as interest rates and deposit reserve ratios to expand support for the party. He said that there is. Meanwhile, states and cities facing high debt risks are being asked to reduce their debt burdens.

Specifically, the meeting called for evaluating and implementing a comprehensive set of reform measures to reduce the housing stock and improve the quality of newly added housing.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real estate sector has been in a slump as market demand has waned. The real estate bubble is currently deflating and the time has come to revitalize this important industry. By all standards, the new mandate to reduce housing stock is definitely justified, and it is widely believed that it will support the healthy development of the industry.

China overcame many internal and external difficulties and achieved an impressive GDP growth rate of 5.2% in 2023. In March, the State Council, the cabinet, announced in its annual government work report to the National People's Congress that China would aim for a growth rate of about 5%. 2024. Achieving this goal will be more difficult than in 2023 because the base effect is much higher this year than in 2023. That task will be made even more difficult by reckless harassment by the United States to thwart China's high-tech industry.

However, Chinese policymakers will not sit idly by and see that the 5% growth target will not be achieved. As the past 40 years have proven, economic hardship can only be met through persistent and courageous reforms. The 1978 Third Plenum marked the beginning of a historic and transformative period in China's reform and opening-up drive, leading to the country's miraculous economic achievements.

The impending Third Plenary Meeting in July will leave an important new mark in history in terms of overcoming the rough waters of China's economy.

The landscape of international economic and technological competition is undergoing significant changes. China should have no illusions that the hegemonic US government will stop its obstructive and ruthless maneuvers to harm Chinese companies and slow China's development. Washington’s infamous “narrow courtyards, high walls” policy of “starving” Chinese companies of American technology will continue, if not accelerate and intensify in the coming months.

Therefore, reorienting China's economy towards a more self-reliant and sustainable path has become more urgent and important. Cultivating and promoting new, high-quality productive capacity in this country will be the best and most effective way to offset America's ruthless containment. Domestic technological innovation will be the biggest variable in the contest for national power.

If China can achieve more unique technological innovations, such as high-speed digital transmission methods, high-end electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy exploration, or high-quality artificial intelligence solutions and innovative robotics, the country will surely be able to compete. will win. Since these cutting-edge technologies can never be bought, China must continue to invest heavily in scientific research and development.

The new reform measures to be presented and discussed at the Third Plenum in July will have a major impact on China's economic growth over the next five to 10 years. The Politburo meeting acknowledged that China's economy faces many challenges, including a lack of domestic demand and the complexity, harshness, and uncertainty of the external geopolitical environment.

At this stage, it is vital that the country devotes more energy to solving its internal problems, which is why the meeting's call to urgently issue ultra-long-term special purpose bonds to provide additional support to the economy This is an explanation. .

The capital Beijing last week ended curbs on multiple home purchases outside the Fifth Ring Road, following the lifting of restrictive housing policies in Chengdu and Suzhou aimed at clearing inventories.

The prospects for restructuring and upgrading China's economy include strengthening technological innovation, reinforcing the role of free market competition, expanding opportunities for all types of business, more efficient allocation of capital, and improving the balance between domestic consumption and investment. It's better than last year. any point in the past.

The Politburo meeting called for intensified efforts to develop new high-quality production capacity and strengthen China's high-quality manufacturing capabilities and future strategic industries. In the process of cultivating important technology-based emerging industries, China should actively cultivate venture capital and strengthen patient capital, the conference announced, once again demonstrating the creativity and boldness of China's policy-making. Ta.

