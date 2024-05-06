Leela Quantum Tech wins Dragonfly Health Innovation Award





Leela Quantum HEAL Energy Capsules Recognized as Best Mental Health and Wellbeing Product

SANTA FE, N.M. , May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leela QuantumTech, an innovator of elegant, easy-to-use products that combine science and quantum wellness, is pleased to introduce the HEALenergy Capsule, an EMF-mitigating necklace. I'm happy. She is the recipient of the 2024 Dragonfly Health Innovation Award in the Mental Health and Wellbeing category. The award honors products that offer therapeutic approaches, technological advances and a commitment to consumer well-being. HEAL Energy Capsules received more consumer votes than any other product in every category.

Dragonfly, a community-driven media platform that offers online classes, in-person events, and features on health and wellness innovations, will announce the winners in a virtual ceremony on its website on April 27, 2024, and We announced the winners in our newsletter on the 29th.

This beautiful and versatile device is positively charged with frequencies of the most important vitamins and minerals for the human body, including frequencies of dozens of essential vitamins, minerals, and organic plant extracts. You can wear it anywhere and it also blocks electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) that affect your body.

“Because electromagnetic waves are everywhere in our daily lives, from cell phones and Wi-Fi to passing through security scanners, one of the benefits of Leela Quantum Tech products is to reduce the potential health and health risks associated with exposure to electromagnetic waves. It's easy to protect yourself from the negative effects of these electromagnetic fields,” said Philipp Samor von Holzendorf-Vehring, founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade. “We carefully charge each product using pure quantum energy to provide a calming experience that energizes and brings an overall sense of balance.”

HEAL Energy Capsules are a staple of Leela Quantum Tech. The brand recently released his HEAL Capsule Petite, a smaller, more elegant version of the necklace, suitable for those who prefer smaller jewelry. The new product sold out within a few days of its release, but is now back in stock.

Products selected to participate in the Dragonfly Health Innovation Awards are voted on by consumers in the natural health space. Voting will take place on Dragonfly's website.

About Leela Quantum Tech Leela Quantum Tech is leading natural health innovation, integrating science and quantum energy wellness into an elegant, easy-to-use product collection for everyday use. The company's holistic products not only neutralize EMF radiation by shifting energy at a quantum level, but also improve cellular protection, support better sleep quality, balance food and water, and restore Harnessing infinite quantum healing potential to increase strength and reduce stress. Leela Quantum Tech leverages technology, science, and biology to improve performance and deliver a lifestyle centered around working smarter and living happier. A lifestyle in which people take control of their health and well-being. https://leelaq.com/

About Dragonfly Dragonfly created the Health Innovation Awards to recognize brands that are driving change impacting the healthcare environment. By recognizing innovators, we aim to inspire others to push boundaries, improve access and revolutionize healthcare delivery. These awards celebrate creativity, perseverance and dedication in addressing pressing health challenges, ultimately fostering a community committed to driving positive change in health and wellness. https://www.dragonflyhealth.io/

