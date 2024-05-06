



Rick Clough's new climate-conscious startup is just the latest in a string of notable career achievements in technology for the Richmond Law School graduate.

Klau's qualifications include work as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the State of California and Senior Operating Partner at Google Ventures. He is currently the co-founder and CEO of Onsemble, which helps homeowners transition from gas to appliances for a cleaner energy future.

Klaue registered the domain name for Onsemble in 1998. He liked that it was short, easy to pronounce, and based on the idea of ​​a musical ensemble. As an outsider's perspective, he asked his ChatGPT what this name means in the context of home energy. The AI ​​tool answered, “This could refer to a group of home appliances or devices that are connected or work together to manage energy usage in the home.”

“That’s exactly right,” Klau acknowledged, perfectly expressing the startup’s mission.

Clough's interest in technology dates back to his college days, when he experimented with early campus-wide networks. When I considered law school in 1993, I was impressed that Richmond was the first to require students to own a laptop.

The school “believed that future lawyers should be familiar with early technology,” he said. “I was so obsessed with the technology that enabled me to do my research and study, so I wanted to go somewhere where the importance of technology was understood.”

Clough was one of the co-founders and founding editor-in-chief of the Richmond Law and Technology Journal, the world's first online-only legal review. This magazine recently celebrated its 30th volume.

After graduating in 1996, he said, “I was thinking of becoming a lawyer, but I was so focused and obsessed with technology that developing journals became a way to achieve the best of both worlds.” . “What I learned while journaling is that I love creating something new.”

Clough enjoys being back on campus and sharing his story with law students.

“If you think back 30 years ago, there weren't many examples of non-practicing lawyers being seen. I want to shed light on what other possible paths might be.” he said.

“Richmond encouraged me to think about what doesn’t exist yet, imagine what could be, and build it.”

