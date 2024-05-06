Could a better inhaler help patients and the planet?





Miguel Dibo, a pulmonary specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, sits in an exam room across from Joel Rubinstein, who has asthma. Rubinstein, a former psychiatrist, is about to undergo a medical examination and hears surprising results about the health of the planet and himself.

Dibo explains that boot-type inhalers, which account for nearly 90% of the U.S. asthma drug market, not only save lives, they also contribute to climate change. Each puff from an inhaler releases hydrofluorocarbon gas, which is 1,430 to 3,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide, the most commonly known greenhouse gas.

That never occurred to me, Rubinstein said. Especially these are small, small things.

So Devo is offering some patients with asthma and other lung diseases a more environmentally friendly option: a gray plastic cylinder about the size and shape of a hockey puck filled with powdered medicine. It started. Because patients inhale the powder into their lungs, there is no need for puffs of gas, and there are no greenhouse gas emissions.

Dibo said they use the same drug but two different delivery systems.

According to the most recent data released in 2020, patients in the United States receive about 144 million prescriptions for what doctors call metered-dose inhalers each year. The cumulative amount of gas released is equivalent to driving 500,000 gasoline cars. 1 year. Therefore, the benefits of moving from a gas inhaler to a dry powder inhaler may be even greater.

Hydrofluorocarbon gases contribute to climate change, increasing wildfire smoke and other types of air pollution, and lengthening allergy seasons. These conditions can make breathing more difficult, especially for people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and may increase the use of inhalers.

Dr. Devo is one of a small but growing number of doctors in the United States determined to reverse the cycle of what is considered unhealthy.

There is only one Earth and one human race, Devo said. We are creating the problem for ourselves, so something needs to be done.

Sign up by email

Subscribe to KFF Health News' free morning briefings.

So Devo works with patients like Rubinstein who are willing to switch to dry powder inhalers. Rubinstein initially said no to the idea because powder inhalers would be more expensive. Then his insurance company increased his copay for a metered-dose inhaler, so Rubinstein decided to try dry powder.

“Price is important to me,” said Rubinstein, who has tracked health care and drug spending for years in his professional role. His adjustment was to use more of his own lung power to inhale the medicine. Blowing powder into your mouth and lungs is a very strange thing.

But for Rubinstein, the new inhaler is working and her asthma is under control. A recent study found that some patients in the UK using dry powder inhalers had better asthma control while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In Sweden, where the majority of patients use dry powder inhalers, the incidence of severe asthma is lower than in the United States.

Rubinstein is one of a small number of U.S. patients who have made the transition. For a variety of reasons, only about a quarter of patients consider switching, Debo said. Dry powder inhalers are often more expensive than gas propellant inhalers. Not all asthma or COPD patients have access to the drug in this form, so dry powder is not a good option for some people. Also, dry powder inhalers are not recommended for infants and elderly patients with reduced lung strength.

Also, some patients using dry powder inhalers worry that they are not getting the right dose without the noise of the spray. Some patients do not like the powdery taste that their inhaler leaves in their mouth.

Deebo said the priority is to ensure patients have access to inhalers that they are comfortable using and can afford. However, we will continue to offer dry powder options if needed.

Asthma and COPD patient advocacy groups are supporting further discussion about the link between inhalers and climate change.

Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association, said the climate crisis puts these people at increased risk of worsening and worsening the disease. We don't want drugs to contribute to that.

Divo has a metered dose inhaler. The current version emits a greenhouse gas up to 3,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Rizzo said efforts are being made to make metered dose inhalers more climate-friendly. The United States and many other countries are phasing out the use of hydrofluorocarbons, which are also used in refrigerators and air conditioners. This is part of a global effort to avoid the worst effects of climate change. But inhaler manufacturers are largely exempt from these requirements, allowing them to continue using the gas while exploring new options.

Some major inhaler manufacturers have pledged to produce canisters with lower greenhouse gas emissions and submit them for regulatory review by next year. It is unclear when these inhalers will be available in pharmacies. Separately, the FDA is spending about $6 million on research into the challenges of developing inhalers with lower carbon footprints.

Rizzo and other lung experts worry that these changes could lead to higher prices. That's what happened in his early to mid-2000s, when ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were phased out of inhalers. Manufacturers changed the gas in metered-dose inhalers, nearly doubling the cost to patients. Currently, many of these redesigned inhalers are still expensive.

William Feldman, a pulmonologist and health policy researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said these dramatic price increases come despite manufacturers already having the drug on the market. He said this was because the device was registered as a new product. The manufacturer then obtains a patent that blocks the production of competing generic drugs for decades. The Federal Trade Commission says it is cracking down on this practice.

Manufacturers made billions of dollars from inhalers after the CFC ban, Feldman said of the redesigned inhalers.

Doctors say that as the price of inhalers increased, patients inhaled less and had more asthma attacks. Greg Furey, medical director of climate and sustainability at Brigham and Women's Hospital, worries the same thing is about to happen again.

While these new propellants are potentially very positive developments, there are also significant risks that patients and payers will face significant cost increases, Fury said.

Some major inhaler makers, including GSK, are already under intense scrutiny in the United States for allegedly price gouging. Sidney Dodson-Nice told NPR and KFF Health News that the company has a strong track record of making medicines available to patients, but the company is developing a more environmentally friendly inhaler. He said it was too early to comment on the price.

Developing affordable, effective, and climate-friendly inhalers is important not only for patients but also for hospitals. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality recommends that hospitals looking to reduce their carbon footprint reduce emissions from inhalers. Some hospital administrators see switching to inhalers as a low-hanging fruit on a list of climate-change improvements hospitals can make.

But “it's not as simple as changing your inhaler,” said Brian Chesebro, medical director of environmental management at Providence, an Oregon hospital network.

Chesebro said climate impacts vary among metered-dose inhalers. Therefore, pharmacists should suggest inhalers with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions. He said insurers would also need to adjust their reimbursements to prioritize climate-friendly alternatives, and regulators could consider emissions when reviewing hospitals' performance.

Clinicians can make a big difference when it comes to inhaler emissions by starting with the question, “Does the patient in front of me really need an inhaler?” says Samantha Green, a family physician in Toronto. he said.

Mr Green, who is working on a project to make inhalers more environmentally sustainable, said research shows that a third of adults diagnosed with asthma may not have asthma at all. Stated.

So it's easy to start there, Green says. Check to see if patients prescribed inhalers actually benefit from them.

Green said patient education has a measurable effect. In her experience, patients are impressed when she learns that the emissions from about 200 puffs from one inhaler are equivalent to driving about 100 miles in a gasoline-powered car. Some researchers say switching to dry powder inhalers could be as beneficial for the climate as patients adopting a vegetarian diet.

St. Joseph's Health Center, one of the hospitals in the Greens Health Network, found that talking to patients about inhalers significantly reduced the use of metered-dose devices. In six months, his 70% of patients at the hospital used pufferfish, and his 30%.

Green said patients who switch to dry powder inhalers generally continue to use them and appreciate using a device that is less likely to exacerbate the environmental conditions that inflame asthma.

This article is the result of a partnership that includes WBUR, NPR and KFF Health News.

Martha Bebinger, WBUR: [email protected], @mbebinger

Related Topics Contact Us Stories Submit a Tip

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/inhalers-environmentally-friendly-planet-dry-powder-climate-changer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos