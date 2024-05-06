



Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, porcelain white, shipping packaging.

If you paid full price for your Google Pixel 8, for the sake of your sanity, don't read any further. Google has repeatedly lowered the price of its devices since its launch last October, and it doesn't seem like that strategy will end anytime soon.

By my count, Google gave deep discounts on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in December, January, February, March, and April. Now that we're in May, there's yet another sale on his Google Store in the UK and US. These aren't small discounts either, with most being $150 and $200 off on his Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively.

The company also sent large vouchers to YouTube Premium subscribers to use on Pixel 8 purchases, increased trade-in prices, and gave random Google Photos users a $100 store credit coupon. Some Google One users have reported receiving a hefty $250 coupon for his new Pixel 8. We suspect that these phones have been on sale for longer than their list price or were eligible for some kind of discount.

Google has never been shy about lowering the price of its hardware and isn't as fixated on pricing as Apple. The Pixel series has also undergone several rebranding over the past decade. From affordable phones like the Nexus 5 and Pixel 5 to the latest high-end phones you see today.

However, this level of aggressive pricing is unusual for the company, and I suspect this may become the new normal. Not just Google, but many other Android manufacturers as well.

Google is serious about becoming the leading Android device. The company has been on this path since 2019, when it started manufacturing its own Tensor chipsets. In recent months, the company has integrated Apple-like, ecosystem.

The Google Pixel 8 Prophone was showcased during the Google Pixel 8 product launch event and Pixel 8 pro smartphone, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, October 4, 2023, New York.

AFP (via Getty Images)

Google One bundles Nest Aware and FitBit Premium (though it's still missing something), Google Podcasts integrates with YouTube Music, and YouTube Premium offers paywalled video quality and AI-powered features. It has been updated with. Google Photos, Gmail, Drive, and other Workspace apps also have several new free and paid AI features to improve your productivity. Read about them here.

Google wants to lock you into all of its services, and that portal is your Pixel smartphone. Of course, you can access all of the above from other devices besides Pixel. But Google is releasing some features exclusive to Pixel to draw buyers into its biosphere. AI-powered camera tools like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Video Boost were exclusive to Pixel until the company later made them available for free to all Photos users.

But it's clear that Google's Pixel 8 is not a flagship Android smartphone. If such a crown existed, it would go to Samsung, the world's most popular Android brand and (currently) his second most popular smartphone brand in the world.

Samsung got there in several ways, but it will always be remembered for its aggressive marketing tactics that directly targeted its rivals, alongside its extreme discount deals. I don't see these deals stopping anytime soon, as Google looks to gain more market share and get more people to pay for storage, AI features, and other services.

Updated April 6: Another Google Pixel 8a leak provides further insight into the company's new pricing strategy. X/Twitter leaker @mysterylupin has unearthed what appears to be a promotional image for the next Pixel 8a. Other than checking out some specs, what piqued my interest was the fact that Google is offering promotional materials at a discounted price.

The ad is in French, but according to Google Translate, the text says European buyers can get a redemption bonus of 150 ($161.58) on the buyback value of their old phone, which is considered a trade-in offer. It looks like. I suspect U.S. shoppers will also get a similar trade-in deal, as well as other bundle benefits, when the device is announced this month.

The list price in Europe for the Pixel 549 ($591.38) is slightly higher than the Pixel 7as 509 ($548.29), but this could be a new 256GB model that Google will launch alongside the 128GB base unit that it normally releases. Of course, different regions have different pricing strategies. The latest price leak that the Pixel 8a will start at $499 in the US seems accurate to me.

