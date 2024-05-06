The godfather of AI enters the startup game





There is a new entrant in the competitive world of AI startups that is gaining attention. Reuters reports that Fei-Fei Li, a computer scientist and Stanford University professor known as the godmother of AI, has developed a new technology that uses human-like visual data processing to enable AI to make advanced inferences. He is establishing a company.

According to the report, investors in the startup include Andreessen Horowitz and Radical Ventures, which has invested in LLM model manufacturer Kohia, self-driving car company Wabi, and AI search engine You.com. is also funding the project, and Lee joined as a scientific partner last year. The name, funding amount, and valuation of the new startup have not yet been made public.

Lee is co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and previously served as a principal investigator in AI and machine learning at Google. But perhaps it was her ImageNet debut in 2006 that most catapulted her to fame. ImageNet, a vast collection of labeled images of things like dogs and cars, has become essential for helping computers recognize objects in photos. Six years later, her ImageNet dataset-based neural network research led by the godfather of AI, Jeffrey Hinton, helped jump-start the deep learning revolution, leading directly to today's generative AI boom.

In a TED talk in Vancouver last month, Lee said that advances in spatial intelligence, such as AI that can recognize 3D structures and robots that can navigate their environments, have enabled robots to predict relationships between objects and derive insights. He said that computers will make it possible to do the following: Learn from the real world. A representative from Radical Ventures told Fortune they would not comment at this time, but Li's reputation and strong industry interest in spatial computing (considered his key stepping stone to human-level AI) clearly makes this startup an attractive investment.

Of course, the new company will be competing against many others in the race toward increasingly human-like intelligence, including the possibility of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Most experts say AGI remains a long-term goal that will still take years or even decades to achieve.

Still, it's interesting to see Lee jumping into the realm of profit-seeking startups while describing himself on LinkedIn as a novice. This is in contrast to her lobbying of D.C. leaders over the past two months to ensure that her top AI academics do not lose out to industry giants.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that Lee told President Joe Biden he would fund moonshot investments in computing power and data sets to ensure the high costs of AI models would not jeopardize independent research into the technology. It was reported that he had requested that.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Lee said the public sector currently lags far behind industry in terms of resources and talent. This will have significant consequences, as his AI goals for the public sector are focused on creating public goods, whereas industry is focused on developing technologies that pursue profit. .

Given her track record of creating the deep learning foundations that power today's generative AI models, it's no wonder Rhys' new company is gaining attention. But it remains to be seen whether Shell can add to its already huge success in the very difficult startup space.

Please see the news below for more information.

Sharon Goldman [email protected]

Would you like to submit your comments and suggestions to the datasheet? Please enter a line here.

Today's edition of the datasheet was edited by Rachyl Jones.

newsworthy

Investing in twins. TechCrunch reports that the Biden administration is allocating $285 million in Chip Act funds to establish research such as digital twins. National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Laurie LoCascio said digital twins, virtual models of physical objects and systems used for testing, could reduce the cost of developing and manufacturing chips. Access to these semiconductor chips needed to develop artificial intelligence has become a top priority for government officials as they compete with China on technological innovation.

Robots for everyone. Hugging Face, known for his large library of open-source AI models, has launched a collection of models, datasets, and other tools to help individuals build robots, he VentureBeat reported. Remi Kaden, a former Tesla scientist who joined Hugging Face in March, created a toolkit called LeRobot.

Momenta IPO. Momenta, a Chinese self-driving company backed by General Motors Co., has secretly filed for an initial public offering in the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Momenta could reportedly raise between $200 million and $300 million through a stock sale. GM invested $300 million in the company in 2021.

Another OpenAI contract. As TechCrunch reports, OpenAI has partnered with Stack Overflow, a question-and-answer site for software developers, to improve the way large-scale language models answer programming questions. His 15 years of answers from developers on the Stack Overflow platform trains his ChatGPT on OpenAI to answer software and coding questions. Stack Overflow initially banned his ChatGPT responses on the site, but later plans to start integrating AI into the platform.

This Day in Technology History May 6, 1998

At the event, Steve Jobs unveiled the iMac, his first major consumer product since returning as Apple's CEO the previous year. Marketed as a way to quickly access the Internet, the iMac was an instant success and remains Apple's core product more than 25 years later.

before departure

Robinhood's SEC issues. CoinDesk reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a Wells Notice, or warning that it plans to initiate enforcement action, to popular stock trading platform Robinhood over its cryptocurrency business. The SEC alleges that it violates rules governing the processing of securities transfers and the registration of individuals and companies that exchange securities.

In response, Robinhood executive Dan Gallagher said the assets available on Robinhood are not securities. The trading platform previously delisted tokens named in SEC lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase.

