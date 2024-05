Introducing Google Threat Intelligence: Actionable threat intelligence at Google scale

By combining a comprehensive view of the threat landscape with Gemini, we have enhanced our threat research process, strengthened our defense capabilities, and reduced the time it takes to identify and defend against emerging threats. Customers can now compress large data sets in seconds, quickly analyze suspicious files, and simplify difficult manual threat intelligence tasks.

How Gemini simplifies and supports threat intelligence

Gemini 1.5 Pro is a valuable part of Google Threat Intelligence, integrated to help security professionals fight malware more efficiently and effectively.

Gemini 1.5 Pro provides the world's longest context window with support for up to 1 million tokens. This greatly simplifies the technical and labor-intensive process of reverse engineering malware, one of the most advanced malware analysis techniques available to cybersecurity professionals. In fact, we were able to process the entire decompiled code of the WannaCry malware file in a single pass, taking 34 seconds to analyze and identify the kill switch.

We also offer Gemini-driven entity extraction tools to automate data fusion and enrichment. It can automatically crawl the web for relevant open source intelligence (OSINT) and categorize online industry threat reports. This information is then transformed into a knowledge collection with corresponding hunting and response packs extracted from motives, targets, tactics, techniques, procedures (TTPs), actors, toolkits, and indicators of compromise (IoCs). Create.

Google Threat Intelligence can extract over 10 years of threat reports to create comprehensive, custom summaries in seconds.

Make Google part of your security team

Google Threat Intelligence is just one way we can help you with your threat intelligence efforts. Whether you need cyber threat intelligence training for your staff, help prioritizing complex threats, or a dedicated threat analyst embedded in your team, our experts can help. Acts as an extension of the team.

Google Threat Intelligence is part of Google Cloud Security's comprehensive security portfolio, which includes Google Security Operations, Mandiant Consulting, Security Command Center Enterprise, and Chrome Enterprise. Our services enable organizations to address security challenges using the same capabilities that Google uses to keep more people and organizations safe online than anyone else in the world. Masu.

To learn more about Google Threat Intelligence and the rest of Google Cloud's comprehensive portfolio of security, come see us at the RSA Conference booth (N5644) for keynotes, presentations, and networking. You can also register for the upcoming Google Threat Intelligence use case webinar series and read expert analysis and deep research on the Google Cloud Threat Intelligence blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/introducing-google-threat-intelligence-actionable-threat-intelligence-at-google-scale-at-rsa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos